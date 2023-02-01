ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Car recovered from icy lake in Roff

ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
ROFF, OK
eufaulaindianjournal.com

The City of Eufaula Public Works

Plow to ensure the roads were safe during last week’s snowfall, Jan. 23-24. The crew was ready, but the snow in Eufaula’s streets melted quickly so there was no need to use the spreader. However, this week could be a different story as weather reports indicate possible icy roads early in the week.
EUFAULA, OK
KRMG

More rounds of wintry mix through Thursday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Pawnee, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Wagoner, Cherokee, Adair, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Sequoyah, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer & Le Flore counties until 6 AM Wednesday. Temperatures stay below freezing today. Sleet, snow and freezing rain returns Tuesday morning. Arriving mid morning, lasting...
TULSA, OK
country1037fm.com

Reba McEntire’s New Restaurant Looks Like A Must Visit

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. I was raised in Texas with the mentality that as far as Oklahoma was concerned, not much to see there. AND, as a young broadcaster, I went for a weekend seminar in Oklahoma City. There wasn’t much to see there. With that as a backdrop, I believe I’m going to have to change my opinion based on a new venture launched in tiny, Atoka, Oklahoma. The great, Reba McEntire has opened Reba’s Place. Full disclosure, I’m a HUGE mark for Reba. We go back a long way.
ATOKA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy