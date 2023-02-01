I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. I was raised in Texas with the mentality that as far as Oklahoma was concerned, not much to see there. AND, as a young broadcaster, I went for a weekend seminar in Oklahoma City. There wasn’t much to see there. With that as a backdrop, I believe I’m going to have to change my opinion based on a new venture launched in tiny, Atoka, Oklahoma. The great, Reba McEntire has opened Reba’s Place. Full disclosure, I’m a HUGE mark for Reba. We go back a long way.

ATOKA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO