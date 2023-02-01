ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mother of 1-year-old baby who died in a stolen vehicle in Milwaukee says a 'family friend' stole her car

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
YAHOO!
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YAHOO!

Milwaukee man sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting children who were throwing snowballs at his vehicle. William Carson, 27, was sentenced by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Michael Hanrahan on Friday. In November, a jury found Carson guilty on two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident. Police were called to the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022 for reports of a man who fired shots. Inside, an officer shot and killed that man – 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman charged in crash, 1-year-old boy dead

MILWAUKEE - Prosecutors say a Milwaukee woman, 31, was driving without a valid license when she crashed a car near 35th and Hope on Friday, Jan. 27 killing 13-month-old Zarion Robinson, who was in the back seat. The medical examiner's report says the car was stolen. Antwineesha Burse is charged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy