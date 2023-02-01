ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year

Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 schedules are out and Oklahoma State got the worst of it

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference finally released the league's 2023 football schedules on Tuesday, and some of the schedules are hard to explain. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's schedule doesn't include road trips to any of the new four schools, but it's overall a well-balanced schedule, but the same can't be said for the slate of games for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State, which clearly was handed the worst of the league's schedules.
WATCH: Big 12 schedule is loaded from front to back

The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."
