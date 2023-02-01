Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024
Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
Notre Dame Gets Back On Track With A 72-59 Road Win At Boston College
Notre Dame bounced back from its loss to NC State with a 72-59 win at Boston College
West Virginia Falls to No. 15 TCU Following Poor Defensive Performance
The Mountaineers suffer seventh Big 12 Conference loss after abysmal defensive effort versus TCU
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
Bad beat: A late missed Villanova dunk vs. Marquette cost bettors dearly
After holding serve in the first half Wednesday night, it looked like Kyle Neptune’s Villanova Wildcats were going to let their matchup with the Golden Eagles get away from them. Marquette would outscore Villanova 39-29 in the second half — with a 16-3 in the final moments — to wrestle away control from their Big East rivals.
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 schedules are out and Oklahoma State got the worst of it
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference finally released the league's 2023 football schedules on Tuesday, and some of the schedules are hard to explain. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's schedule doesn't include road trips to any of the new four schools, but it's overall a well-balanced schedule, but the same can't be said for the slate of games for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State, which clearly was handed the worst of the league's schedules.
Madi Williams, Oklahoma Dominate TCU
Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners were hot from the floor, shared the basketball and got contributions from all through the lineup to break a two-game losing streak.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Bedlam Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 71-61 loss to Oklahoma State.
Jamel Howard recommits to Wisconsin; Marist (Illinois) defensive lineman chooses Badgers over Michigan, Miami, others
After de-committing from Wisconsin less than three months ago, Howard rejoined the Badgers' 2023 recruiting on National Signing Day
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Travels To Boston College For First Rematch Of Season
The Fighting Irish are looking for their first win at Boston College since 2019
WATCH: Big 12 schedule is loaded from front to back
The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which means West Virginia has its opponents, dates and sites for Neal Brown's fifth season. It's a broad assortment of games between old rivals and new ones and features a team WVU has never played and one it's played 105 times. We put together our initial impressions in a Rapid Reactions podcast and tried to figure out what's helpful and harmful for Brown, who said "I'm very aware -- keenly aware -- that we need to win."
