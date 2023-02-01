GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference finally released the league's 2023 football schedules on Tuesday, and some of the schedules are hard to explain. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's schedule doesn't include road trips to any of the new four schools, but it's overall a well-balanced schedule, but the same can't be said for the slate of games for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State, which clearly was handed the worst of the league's schedules.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO