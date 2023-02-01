LISTEN: A High-Risk Shell Game from Eric Adams’ NYPD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
Kathy Hochul proposes wider MTA ban on dangerous people in NYC subways
ALBANY – Judges could ban more dangerous people from New York City subways and buses under a budget-tied proposal pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul amid broader efforts to boost safety after a series of violent incidents last year. The proposal would expand a 2020 law that allows multiyear bans for people convicted of sexual crimes or assaults against MTA employees to include those also convicted of assaulting fellow riders and agency contractors. “They need high-quality service. They need reliability. They need safety,” Hochul told reporters Thursday while highlighting her efforts to boost safety and reliability within the MTA system, including a proposed $1.6...
Hochul offers $1.6B MTA bailout on backs of NYC workers, biz, casinos in $227B budget
The money train is back! Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion on Wednesday, answering the agency’s prayers for a bailout. MTA officials have said that without an injection of new funding, they would be forced to slash subway, bus and commuter railroad service to compensate for dramatic declines in ridership — and farebox revenues — since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. However, Hochul’s budget briefing shows that the governor will not press the MTA for savings beyond those already promised by the agency — despite investigations by The Post and other news organizations that...
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg defends ‘sweetheart deal’ in NYC anti-Semitic attack
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his controversial decision to offer a sweetheart plea deal in a vicious anti-Semitic attack in Midtown, saying he opted to go easy on the suspect based on “the full context” of the case. “We do this in all of our cases, a kind of individualized justice depending upon a person’s role in the charged conducts,” Bragg told Jewish Insider of the May 20, 2021, attack on Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man brutally beaten while on his way to a pro-Israel demonstration near Times Square. “We’re looking specifically at the person, the crime and the person’s role...
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month
NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
NYPD tells asylum seekers camped outside hotel to leave
NEW YORK -- The NYPD removed asylum seekers from outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown on Wednesday night as controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move them to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.NYPD officers descended upon the asylum seekers' encampment, ordering them to pack up their things from the sidewalk and leave.In Spanish, Carlos Espinosa told CBS2's Ali Bauman the police presence scares him and he has not decided where he'll go now.Espinosa was among the dozens of asylum seekers sleeping outside the hotel since Sunday, refusing to move to the city's congregate shelter in Brooklyn."They've been given...
Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide
A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
MTA: We Clearly F-ed This One Up
A planned tribute at the new Grand Central Madison station has instead turned into another embarrassing situation for the MTA.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Bronx newsstand threatened with shutdown wins reprieve as NYC reverses course
NYC has reversed course on plans to convert a popular local newsstand in the Bronx into a street hub for food delivery workers following local outcry over the proposal. The change of direction comes after the Daily News reported that the City planned to give the Nabila Newsstand the boot to make way for a delivery workers’ “street hub” — despite statements from Mayor Adams months ago that the ...
Are NYC Streets Filthier? The Numbers Are Not Clear
Mayor Eric Adams’ war on trash and rats has led him to increase funding for more litter-basket pickup and lot-cleanup programs — but his office is at odds with New York’s Strongest about how they measure whether a street is clean or dirty.The mayor’s preliminary management report released Monday shows a marked drop in the number of streets rated...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs
Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
pix11.com
Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to start in spring
A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to …. A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. NYC show ‘Langston and Beethoven: Black and Proud’. Works from poet Langston Hughes and...
NYPD Sweeps Migrants from Manhattan Hotel Following Days of Protest
Police and sanitation crews swept asylum seekers from the sidewalk in front of a Hell’s Kitchen hotel Wednesday night, seeking to end a standoff with men who had refused to move to a new city-run shelter in Brooklyn. Working with grassroots community organizers, the migrants had rallied earlier in the day for work permits to help them become self-sufficient. In...
Migrants Move to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Makes Jobs Hard to Find
Isaac, a 21-year-old from Venezuela, had been staying at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen in an emergency shelter for asylum-seekers for about a month and a half — until Sunday. That’s when the hotel management handed him a slip of paper saying he would have to leave that night.At around 11 p.m. Sunday, Isaac said, he and other hotel...
pix11.com
Harlem waterfront to get new tourist attractions
The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. The Harlem waterfront could be getting a big boost from some new tourist attractions that are in the works. Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Newark: sources. A child was killed...
fox5ny.com
Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'
NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
