ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Highway hero: Man sprints across Mass. highway to stop woman’s runaway car

By Eli Curwin
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

25-year-old Adolfo Molina sprinted across four lanes of traffic, attempting to stop a runaway car with an unconscious driver.

A 25-year-old man from Lawrence ran across three lanes of traffic on I-93 to attempt to save a woman who experienced a medical emergency while driving.

Adolfo Molina, a Dominican father of two, was driving back from the airport with his wife the morning of Jan. 23, when he noticed that a blue car lost control and was driving up against the guardrail. Molina left his car, sprinted across three lanes of traffic, and was eventually able to stop the vehicle.

In a now-viral video, Molina can be seen running alongside the car, trying to open the passenger door. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from New Hampshire, had lost consciousness due to an unknown medical emergency, state police told Boston.com.

Molina told NBC10 Boston that at one point another man came to help and the two tried to slow the car down with sticks. They tried to push the car into the guardrail to slow it down, but they still couldn’t stop the vehicle.

Eventually, while it was not captured on video, the car hit a divider and stopped.

Adolfo Molina’s wife, Maytee Pena, praised her husband for his bravery and The Dominican Consulate of Boston recognized Molina for his heroism.

Molina would like to meet the driver, who was transported to a nearby hospital, to know if she has recovered.

@molina0426

Gracias a los consules @enriquegarciard y @oscar_d_guerrero y @luiguestrella por recibirme en su oficina ❤️❤️🙏🏻 @living_alie

♬ sonido original – Adolfo Molina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley

Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
AMESBURY, MA
Boston

This abandoned 1-year-old pig is looking for new home

"I honestly can say that I've never met a pig with such a sparkling personality." The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking to find a new family for an abandoned 1-year-old pig. Last October, the pig, now named Clarendon, was left behind in a Boston residence by a northern...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

One dead after shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton

Two people were reportedly shot at the store, located on North Montello Street. Two people were reportedly shot at a Dollar Tree in Brockton Tuesday afternoon. One of the people shot was pronounced dead at the hospital, Boston 25 News reported. Police reportedly responded to the store, located on North...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu declares cold emergency, activates warming centers

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills will threaten anyone outside on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency for the city of Boston that will be in effect from Friday through Sunday. Warming centers will be activated throughout the city and some homeless shelters will have extended hours.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston schools closed Friday amid frigid cold, superintendent says

"With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day." Boston Public Schools are closed Friday as the city braces for intense cold — a weather emergency school administrators...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police seek suspect in Mattapan assault

The suspect is wanted on assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to police. Boston police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to an alleged assault in Mattapan on Thursday, Jan. 19. The suspect is wanted on assault and battery by means of a dangerous...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woburn schools closed for 5th day as teachers strike continues

The teachers association said “significant progress” had been made in the negotiations but a tentative agreement still hasn’t been reached. Schools in Woburn are closed Friday for the fifth consecutive day this week due to an ongoing teachers strike, but the union said “significant progress” had been made in talks with the city.
WOBURN, MA
Boston

We asked the MBTA’s quality, compliance, and oversight chief about staffing, safety, and trust in the T. Here’s what she said.

"The MBTA is safe. I ride it every day; my children ride it every day. ... And so we want our riders in the public to believe that, too." Last August, Katie Choe was faced with the seemingly herculean task of handling the aftermath of the Federal Transit Administration’s bombshell report documenting safety challenges within the MBTA.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Lindsay Clancy’s MGH coworkers share words of support as GoFundMe for husband nears $1 million

“The halls may be quiet, but our hearts are speaking loudly in support of Patrick, Lindsay, and your entire family.”. Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children last week, was “an amazing mother, nurse, and friend” leading up to the tragedy that rocked her South Shore community, according to coworkers from Massachusetts General Hospital.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy