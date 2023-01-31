ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Michigan, Further Food Aid May Soon Expire

Families that receive food aid from the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should plan for a reduction in benefits that were provided during the pandemic. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recent federal legislation will put a stop to the increasing food...
MICHIGAN STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

As SNAP Benefits Change, Chicago Nonprofits Prepare for Increased Demand

The emergency funds that give people extra food benefits are coming to an end, and social service organizations are preparing for a potential increase in demand for resources. Providers of social services say that February will be the last time that about 2 million Illinois residents who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get money for emergencies.
CHICAGO, IL
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
OHIO STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Gives $38 Million to Fight Childhood Lead Poisoning

More than $38 million will be distributed to non-profits and local governments in New Jersey through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program, as announced by Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. As part of its plan to invest $180 million in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Enhancement Initiatives in the Realm of Security Will Receive $1 Million in New Financing.

The WTAJ-TV news station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, reports: Over a million dollars in funding is available from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help with security upgrades at non-profits that serve underserved areas in the state. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) is responsible for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

In a Divided Legislature, Virginia Lawmakers Advance Two Marijuana Bills!

Two bills that would legalize marijuana for adult use in Virginia by 2024 and grant tax incentives to licensed enterprises that are now prohibited by federal law have recently been submitted to the Virginia legislature. The state’s polarised legislature, presided over by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is undecided on...
VIRGINIA STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Students in the State of Washington Can Apply for One of Gesa’s $100,000 in Scholarship Awards.

Gesa Credit Union’s Distinguished Scholarship Program awards over $100,000 in financial aid to deserving high school and college students across the state of Washington. Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, said, “Gesa recognises the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, regardless of age, and we are incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington.”
WASHINGTON STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

When in Idaho, if You See Orange Paint in the Woods, Get Out of There Fast!

More than 64,000 people moved to Idaho that year. There is no mandatory “Welcome to Idaho” orientation other than learning the state’s traffic laws in order to obtain a driver’s licence. Nonetheless, perhaps there ought to be. Cross-country runners from outside of Idaho may interpret orange...
IDAHO STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

The Loss of Electricity Has Central Texas Residents Scrambling to Stay Warm.

THREE HOURS FROM DALLAS IN TEMPLE, Texas — More accidents, downed trees, and blackouts have been reported in central Texas as a result of the winter storm. There have been widespread blackouts across the globe. Many of us in Central Texas are among the hundreds of thousands of Texans who are scrambling to find a way to keep warm.
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy