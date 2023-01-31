Read full article on original website
In Michigan, Further Food Aid May Soon Expire
Families that receive food aid from the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should plan for a reduction in benefits that were provided during the pandemic. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recent federal legislation will put a stop to the increasing food...
Today Marks the Annual Holiday Commemorating the Unclaimed Assets of the United States. Does It Seem Like You Might Be Due Some Cash?
Starting on the first of February in the year 2023 – To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, the state recommends checking the ICash website to see if you are due any money. To see if you are entitled to any unclaimed funds, you can use the ICash website as...
In an Effort to Encourage Taxpayers to Claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Governor Has Issued a Reminder.
CHICAGO- Every year, thousands of Illinois residents miss out on refunds they are entitled to receive thanks to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the state Earned Income Tax Credit, so Governor Pritzker is sending out a reminder to those who are eligible to apply for these programmes. In...
As SNAP Benefits Change, Chicago Nonprofits Prepare for Increased Demand
The emergency funds that give people extra food benefits are coming to an end, and social service organizations are preparing for a potential increase in demand for resources. Providers of social services say that February will be the last time that about 2 million Illinois residents who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get money for emergencies.
Russell Redding Announces $1.5 Million to Improve Youth Food Access and Agriculture Education
Awarded funds totaling $1.5 million under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill 2022-2023 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant programs were announced by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding during the Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in early January. Youth organizations received over $1 million in ag...
Illinois’s Child Care Assistance Program Helps Working Parents Pay for Child Care. Submit an Application for Funding.
Taking care of children is a demanding occupation. Are my assumptions correct? Well, your kids need you to provide for them emotionally, physically, and financially so that they can thrive in life. An entire state of Illinois has thousands of homeless families, according to a report by the National Coalition...
Virginia and New York Copy California’s Fast Food Regulations, Raising the Stakes
AB 257, often known as the FAST Act or the Fast Food Recovery Act, would grant a 10-member “Fast Food Council” extensive control over major national fast food and fast casual eateries. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September of last year, and it will take effect...
Eye Drops Laced With Drug-resistant Bacteria in New York and New Jersey Have Caused at Least One Death and Numerous Blindnesses.
U.S.A. — NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that one person had died and others had gone blind after using eye drops contaminated with a rare strain of bacteria that had become resistant to most antibiotics. At least 55...
Schedule for Ohio Direction Card Benefits in February Under SNAP
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) now pays people of Ohio who are eligible for food stamps on a set schedule every month based on the last digit of their case number. Low-income households can get nutrition subsidies under the federal SNAP program. The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family...
New Jersey Gives $38 Million to Fight Childhood Lead Poisoning
More than $38 million will be distributed to non-profits and local governments in New Jersey through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program, as announced by Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. As part of its plan to invest $180 million in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery...
Enhancement Initiatives in the Realm of Security Will Receive $1 Million in New Financing.
The WTAJ-TV news station in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, reports: Over a million dollars in funding is available from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help with security upgrades at non-profits that serve underserved areas in the state. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) is responsible for...
Republican Legislators in Idaho Want to Put an End to Teenage “Transition” Surgeries
The Idaho “Vulnerable Child Protection Act” is being introduced by two state representatives. Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) introduced legislation to prohibit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries on children with gender dysphoria. A number of states, including...
In a Divided Legislature, Virginia Lawmakers Advance Two Marijuana Bills!
Two bills that would legalize marijuana for adult use in Virginia by 2024 and grant tax incentives to licensed enterprises that are now prohibited by federal law have recently been submitted to the Virginia legislature. The state’s polarised legislature, presided over by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, who is undecided on...
Students in the State of Washington Can Apply for One of Gesa’s $100,000 in Scholarship Awards.
Gesa Credit Union’s Distinguished Scholarship Program awards over $100,000 in financial aid to deserving high school and college students across the state of Washington. Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union, said, “Gesa recognises the everlasting impact an education can have on someone, regardless of age, and we are incredibly proud to open our Scholarships Program to students across Washington.”
When in Idaho, if You See Orange Paint in the Woods, Get Out of There Fast!
More than 64,000 people moved to Idaho that year. There is no mandatory “Welcome to Idaho” orientation other than learning the state’s traffic laws in order to obtain a driver’s licence. Nonetheless, perhaps there ought to be. Cross-country runners from outside of Idaho may interpret orange...
If the 51% Sports Betting Tax Remains, Fanduel and Draftkings Might Reduce Their Spending in New York
Leading executives from FanDuel and DraftKings testified before New York lawmakers on Tuesday that if the state’s 51% tax on gambling revenues is kept in place, their companies will have to drastically alter how they conduct business in the biggest US sports betting market. A hearing on the effects...
The Loss of Electricity Has Central Texas Residents Scrambling to Stay Warm.
THREE HOURS FROM DALLAS IN TEMPLE, Texas — More accidents, downed trees, and blackouts have been reported in central Texas as a result of the winter storm. There have been widespread blackouts across the globe. Many of us in Central Texas are among the hundreds of thousands of Texans who are scrambling to find a way to keep warm.
