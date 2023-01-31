Read full article on original website
Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance
Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicago residents could be eligible for $500 relief payments
CHICAGO - Chicago's cash assistance program is coming back. The application period opened Thursday for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This program offers Chicago residents a one-time, $500 relief payment. City officials say these checks will be given to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents. You can...
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
newjerseylocalnews.com
In Michigan, Further Food Aid May Soon Expire
Families that receive food aid from the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should plan for a reduction in benefits that were provided during the pandemic. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recent federal legislation will put a stop to the increasing food...
newjerseylocalnews.com
In an Effort to Encourage Taxpayers to Claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Governor Has Issued a Reminder.
CHICAGO- Every year, thousands of Illinois residents miss out on refunds they are entitled to receive thanks to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and the state Earned Income Tax Credit, so Governor Pritzker is sending out a reminder to those who are eligible to apply for these programmes. In...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Need housing help in Illinois? Check your eligibility and apply for Homeowners Assistance Program to get up to $60,000
Is it worth living in Illinois? Many of you may say 'no,' but I feel that Illinois is worth living with family. One of the core benefits of making Illinois your hometown is that you get to know many friendly and cooperative people.
nowdecatur.com
Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Are you owed money?
February 1, 2023 – Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and the state says the perfect way to celebrate is to find out if you have cash owed to you on the state’s ICash website. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request
Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
Americans Can Get Up To $500 Monthly - Are You Eligible?
Evanston , Illinois is offering qualified residents $500 in monthly payments for one year. This money is being offered under the guaranteed income program. An estimated 150 participants will receive the money. The cash will be given in the form of debit card payments. (source)
newjerseylocalnews.com
Virginia and New York Copy California’s Fast Food Regulations, Raising the Stakes
AB 257, often known as the FAST Act or the Fast Food Recovery Act, would grant a 10-member “Fast Food Council” extensive control over major national fast food and fast casual eateries. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September of last year, and it will take effect...
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Notification to Residents of Pennsylvania Regarding the Termination of the Emergency Food Allotment and Other Snap Changes
Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh informed Pennsylvanians of SNAP benefit adjustments Friday. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) supplemental payment authorised during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month due to the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Russell Redding Announces $1.5 Million to Improve Youth Food Access and Agriculture Education
Awarded funds totaling $1.5 million under the Pennsylvania Farm Bill 2022-2023 Farm to School and Agriculture and Youth Grant programs were announced by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding during the Farms to Families Immersion Lab at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in early January. Youth organizations received over $1 million in ag...
Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
newjerseylocalnews.com
Profit and Loss Statement: Teacher Signing Bonuses, Offshore Wind Resistance, and Child Tax Credits
On Tuesday, New Jersey Policy Perspective called for extra help for New Jersey families hit by inflation’s mounting prices. It published a paper supporting the expansion of a state tax credit for families with children that was passed in the summer of 2016. Eligible families can earn up to...
