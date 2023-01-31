ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

In Michigan, Further Food Aid May Soon Expire

Families that receive food aid from the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should plan for a reduction in benefits that were provided during the pandemic. According to a statement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, recent federal legislation will put a stop to the increasing food...
MICHIGAN STATE
nowdecatur.com

Today is National Unclaimed Property Day. Are you owed money?

February 1, 2023 – Today is National Unclaimed Property Day and the state says the perfect way to celebrate is to find out if you have cash owed to you on the state’s ICash website. The ICash website is a searchable database where people can check for unclaimed...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois spokesman explains rate request

Ameren Illinois has filed paperwork with the Illinois Commerce Commission seeking a rate adjustment in 2024 that would increase the average household bill be about $6 per month on the electric side of the business, and just slightly more than that for natural gas. Specifically, the utility is asking for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and about $435.6 million over four-years for electric.
ILLINOIS STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Notification to Residents of Pennsylvania Regarding the Termination of the Emergency Food Allotment and Other Snap Changes

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh informed Pennsylvanians of SNAP benefit adjustments Friday. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) supplemental payment authorised during the COVID-19 public health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment per month due to the recent federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF

Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE

