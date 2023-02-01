ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Conya
2d ago

when cops get these pictures they need to plaster them on a huge billboard with a nice award....im betting more ppl will be caught and turned in.

Shore News Network

Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect

BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
