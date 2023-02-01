Read full article on original website
Conya
2d ago
when cops get these pictures they need to plaster them on a huge billboard with a nice award....im betting more ppl will be caught and turned in.
foxbaltimore.com
Police rule death at Lansdowne Middle School a homicide, identifies victim
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a suspicious death at Lansdowne Middle School has been ruled a homicide on Thursday. The body of a woman was found on the 2400 block of Lansdowne Rd on Wednesday morning, according to authorities. A letter from the principal of...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
foxbaltimore.com
Man and woman shot less than an hour apart in Baltimore city Thursday, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and woman were shot less than an hour apart on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 7:12 officers were sent to the 1200 block of W. Fayette Street for a shot spotter alert, said city police. Authorities say officers found...
WJLA
Man found dead inside Prince George's Co. home, another found hurt on roadway: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One man was found dead in a home and another was found injured on the roadway in Prince George's County early Friday morning, authorities said. Just after 2 a.m., offciers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of...
Nottingham MD
Death of woman whose body was found near Baltimore County school ruled homicide
LANSDOWNE, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has identified the deceased adult female who body was found near a BCPS school earlier this week. The woman, whose body was found near Lansdowne Elementary School on Tuesday morning, has been identified as 37-year-old Audra Pineda. At just after 8 a.m. on...
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
Police looking for Mondawmin Mall shooting suspects seen in video
Police have released video of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station last year.
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid accused of pointing a gun at man hours before separate shooting last summer
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Antonio Mackey is a name known to Baltimore Police. Someone investigators say is a repeat offender of harassing drivers on corners across Baltimore, for turning down a squeegee service. On July 7th of 2022, David Jones claims he encountered Mackey at the intersection of Light and...
Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To November Murder: Baltimore Police
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 25-year-old man in Baltimore that occurred in November 2022, authorities say. Clipper Jordan 32, was taken into custody at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after being connected to the November 2022 murder of Donte Miller, according to Baltimore police.
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
weaa.org
BPD: Help identify suspects related to shooting, crash that left 2 dead, 2 children hospitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Police are hoping the release of surveillance video will lead them to the suspects involved in a weekend triple shooting. Officials say the video shows the shooting of 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes and a 65-year-old man near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. A 23-year-old woman and her...
'Hero' Metro Employee Killed Defending Woman During Shooting Spree in DC: Police
A Metro employee in Washington, DC is being hailed as a hero for sacrificing his life to help end a violent crime spree at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station on Wednesday morning. One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting spree that started at approximately 9:20 a.m....
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In Northwest Baltimore, a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times yesterday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at a local hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim seeking medical attention. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and his hand. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. The victim told police that he was in the back of the 1600 Block of Argonne Avenue when an unknown man approached him with a handgun and shot him. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northwest District The post 17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
MD's Most Wanted| Cross country criminal convicted in bank robbery on the run, police say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A man convicted of two, separate armed bank robberies is on the run, according to the US Marshals Service. Federal agents say they're searching for Ashref Bannaga, who has ties to the Baltimore region. Bannaga is wanted for violating the terms of his federal probation...
Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
foxbaltimore.com
Crimes in Baltimore city caught on camera going unsolved, bold suspects ignoring cameras
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — In Baltimore city, chances are you've seen the images of shooting suspects caught on camera. But still, some of them escape capture, and now a closer look at why surveillance video isn't always enough to deter criminals. The images disturbing images of bold criminals; some of...
