fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police arrest gunman in connection with Towns Commons Court shooting

GERMANTOWN, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police has arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred took place on December 27. According to police, shortly after 2 am, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious individuals in the area. When officers arrived at the home, they were told by the occupant of the home that two male suspects were outside the house with a handgun. One of the suspects, identified as Twon Kelly starting fire shots at the home. A search warrant of Kelly’s home yielded enough evidence to make an arrest. The post Police arrest gunman in connection with Towns Commons Court shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
KENSINGTON, MD
theriver953.com

Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies

Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Daily Voice

Bowie Teens Accused Of Using USB Cord To Steal Kia In Social Media Trend: Police

Three Bowie teenagers have been arrested after stealing a Kia in Prince George's County in what police believe was a part of an ongoing social media trend, authorities say. Two 14-year-old boys and a third 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after they were stopped while driving a stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Prince George's County Police.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of making harassing, antisemitic phone calls

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a 17-year-old is facing charges after making harassing and antisemitic phone calls in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 20.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Charged in Hit and Run in Bethesda

A Fort Washington man has been charged in connection with a hit and run that occurred Jan. 25 in Bethesda. Anthony Warren Offutt, 46, is alleged to have driven an Isuzu NRR box truck at 3:13 p.m. and struck an adult male in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, according to police.
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash

A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
BLADENSBURG, MD
