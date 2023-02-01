GERMANTOWN, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police has arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred took place on December 27. According to police, shortly after 2 am, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious individuals in the area. When officers arrived at the home, they were told by the occupant of the home that two male suspects were outside the house with a handgun. One of the suspects, identified as Twon Kelly starting fire shots at the home. A search warrant of Kelly’s home yielded enough evidence to make an arrest. The post Police arrest gunman in connection with Towns Commons Court shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

KENSINGTON, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO