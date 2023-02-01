Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before...
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
Police arrest gunman in connection with Towns Commons Court shooting
GERMANTOWN, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police has arrested and charged 26-year-old Twon Kelly, of Kensington, for a shooting that occurred took place on December 27. According to police, shortly after 2 am, officers responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious individuals in the area. When officers arrived at the home, they were told by the occupant of the home that two male suspects were outside the house with a handgun. One of the suspects, identified as Twon Kelly starting fire shots at the home. A search warrant of Kelly’s home yielded enough evidence to make an arrest. The post Police arrest gunman in connection with Towns Commons Court shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
theriver953.com
Sheriff’s Offices across the region warn of a rash of car larcenies
Sheriff’s Offices across the region are experiencing a rash of vehicles being stolen from. Frederick County and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Offices have initiated the 9 p.m. routine. The Sheriff’s Offices remind citizens nightly on social media to lock vehicles as well as secure their homes. The Fauquier...
Fredericksburg Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, the woman pictured cashed fraudulent checks using a stolen ID at a Topside Federal Credit Union on Augustine Avenue on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19.
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
'MetroStrong' | WMATA changes Twitter handle in honor of employee killed trying to stop gunman
WASHINGTON — The official WMATA Twitter account has been renamed following the death of Metro Mechanic Robert Cunningham who died while trying to stop a gunman at the Potomac Avenue station Wednesday. On Thursday, WMATA updated its account name to "MetroStrong" and shared a photo of the official Metro...
WJLA
Driver has 'medical emergency' steers pickup truck into Arlington building, police say
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after he drove a pickup truck into a building in Arlington, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Columbia Pike shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found the truck, crashed head-first into a building.
‘Extreme Bravery’: Hero Train Mechanic Dies Protecting Woman from DC Metro Mass Shooter As Passengers Disarm Gunman
A mass transit worker for the Metro rail system in Washington, D.C., was killed while protecting a passenger from a mass shooter on Wednesday morning, officials in the nation’s capital said. “Obviously an incredibly sad day today here at Metro,” Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager Randy Clarke...
Bowie Teens Accused Of Using USB Cord To Steal Kia In Social Media Trend: Police
Three Bowie teenagers have been arrested after stealing a Kia in Prince George's County in what police believe was a part of an ongoing social media trend, authorities say. Two 14-year-old boys and a third 15-year-old boy were all taken into custody after they were stopped while driving a stolen Kia in the 2800 block of Curtis Drive in Temple Hills around 10:45 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Prince George's County Police.
Maryland man arrested for Fairfax City carjacking
It was determined that a man entered an idling vehicle, punched a passenger in the chest and tried to take their phone. He then forced the passenger out of the vehicle and drove away. The passenger was not injured during the encounter.
Teen accused of making harassing, antisemitic phone calls
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a 17-year-old is facing charges after making harassing and antisemitic phone calls in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center, in the 11300 block of Old Georgetown Road on Dec. 20.
fox5dc.com
Carjacking safety tips: Police share ways to protect yourself amid rise in carjackings
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Amid the recent rise in carjackings across the area, one police department in Northern Virginia is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe if ever confronted with a dangerous situation. According to the Arlington County Police Department, in just the first month of the year,...
Man hit by car in Montgomery County, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. Police said the driver stayed on the scene of the crash. Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road near Montgomery...
Man charged with armed robbery of mail carrier in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a D.C. man in connection to the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Montgomery County, Maryland. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 41-year-old Harold Barnes is accused of robbing a U.S. Postal carrier on Jan. 23.
mocoshow.com
Update: Suspect Arrested and Charged With First Degree Murder; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 29-year-old, Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., of Silver Spring, with a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive. At approximately 12:44 a.m., Hinnant Jr.,...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Charged in Hit and Run in Bethesda
A Fort Washington man has been charged in connection with a hit and run that occurred Jan. 25 in Bethesda. Anthony Warren Offutt, 46, is alleged to have driven an Isuzu NRR box truck at 3:13 p.m. and struck an adult male in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, according to police.
Young Woman Killed In Violent Bladensburg Crash
A Bladensburg woman has died following a violent single-vehicle crash, authorities say. Investigation revealed that Michelle Hernandez, 22, was traveling west on Annapolis Road when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to Prince George's County police. Hernandez veered to the...
WUSA9
