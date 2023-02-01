ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
The Saginaw News

When to see ancient green comet passing close to Earth this week

An ancient green comet that’s been cruising ever closer to Earth in January is making its closest approach to our planet this week. On February 1 and 2, the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach its closest point to Earth — about 27 million miles, which is still more than 100 times the moon’s distance away, according to EarthSky.org.
WHIO Dayton

Rare, green comet to pass by Earth Wednesday

If you're looking at the night skies Wednesday and make out a tiny green light in the sky, don't panic, aliens haven't landed. A rare green comet that has been traveling through our solar system for the last month is expected to make its closest pass to Earth between Wednesday and Thursday, according to NASA and astronomers. During that time, the comet will be 26 million miles away from the planet, according to astronomers. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered last March when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. It is distinguishable by its green glow. NASA scientists said the comet made its closest approach to the sun, or perihelion, on Jan. 12. The comet was first visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere at the beginning of the month followed by the other half of the planet a few weeks later.
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago

A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.

