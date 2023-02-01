Read full article on original website
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
When to see ancient green comet passing close to Earth this week
An ancient green comet that’s been cruising ever closer to Earth in January is making its closest approach to our planet this week. On February 1 and 2, the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will reach its closest point to Earth — about 27 million miles, which is still more than 100 times the moon’s distance away, according to EarthSky.org.
How to watch the 'Green Comet' as it makes closest approach in 50K years
A recently discovered greenish comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 2, providing a show for skywatchers.
Rare, green comet to pass by Earth Wednesday
If you're looking at the night skies Wednesday and make out a tiny green light in the sky, don't panic, aliens haven't landed. A rare green comet that has been traveling through our solar system for the last month is expected to make its closest pass to Earth between Wednesday and Thursday, according to NASA and astronomers. During that time, the comet will be 26 million miles away from the planet, according to astronomers. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered last March when it was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. It is distinguishable by its green glow. NASA scientists said the comet made its closest approach to the sun, or perihelion, on Jan. 12. The comet was first visible to stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere at the beginning of the month followed by the other half of the planet a few weeks later.
Pics: Rare green comet passing Earth, last visited 50,000 years ago
A rare green comet discovered in 2022 is approaching Earth for the first time since the Neanderthal era. It will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. The comet is harmless, but it’s proximity will allow some viewers in favorable conditions to see it with the naked eye, while others may be able to catch a glimpse of the bright green tail with the aid of binoculars or a small telescope.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1. Here's how to see it.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
What to know about the once-in-a-lifetime green comet swinging past Earth
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. The dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times, according to NASA. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth Wednesday before speeding away again, unlikely to return for millions of years. So do look...
Rare green comet to light up the skies for first time in 50,000 years: Everything you need to know and the spiritual significance of this cosmic event
Rare green comet last passed our planet when woolly mammoths and saber toothed cats roamed and modern humans and neanderthals co-existed
