Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a chase...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Triple homicide in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car

CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
CINCINNATI, OH

