Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a chase...
WKRC
Police: Meth, gun, and cash found at parolee's home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man already on parole for drug trafficking is back in jail after police said they found drugs in his home. Middletown police officers in partnership with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority served a search warrant at Christopher Young's Fisher Avenue apartment on Tuesday. They...
Police: $70K worth of drugs seized from Middletown home
Approximately 700 grams of methamphetamine were removed from the property, which is worth about $70,000 on the street, according to a release from Middletown Police.
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
Fox 19
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wedding florist is now facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000 total. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
WLWT 5
Covington police searching for suspect vehicle after reports of inappropriate contact, following in area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a vehicle of interest after new reports of inappropriate contact and assault in the Mainstrasse area. According to officers, it is a white Lincoln with an Ohio license plate of JCQ 4749. Police confirmed to WLWT that the department is working on leads toward an arrest.
WKRC
CCA finds evidence for 10 complaints of CPD misconduct during George Floyd protests
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Citizen Complaint Authority has substantiated about 10 complaints of minor misconduct by CPD officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. Local 12 has obtained a copy of a report on the agency's investigation into complaints filed by 37 people in 11 different incidents. One widely-publicized...
Fox 19
Triple homicide in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m.
WLWT 5
Investigators seeking to identify 1976 cold case victim with possible ties to Cincinnati
SENECA, Ill. — Illinois investigators hope someone in the Cincinnati area can help identify a cold case victim. Investigators found the victim's body in Seneca, Illinois, in 1976. She was in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head. Police released a sketch of her possible appearance. They...
Police: 3 people found dead inside home in Avondale
Large police presence at home in Avondale. Investigators have not said why they are there. Canyon Drive is blocked.
WLWT 5
Carjackers in Westwood hold woman at gunpoint, take off with dog in car
CINCINNATI — Thieves in a brazen Westwood carjacking held a gun to a woman’s head, threw her to the ground and took off, but for the victim, the worst was yet to come. “I had one leg out, and I had my back turned. I was getting my dog out, and they snatched me and threw me on the ground, and that's when they put the gun to my head,” the 69-year-old victim said.
Fox 19
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
WKRC
Man arrested after crashing into metro bus while trying to escape from police
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man was arrested after he led police on a chase, which ended when he crashed into a metro bus. CPD Captain Joe Richardson says just before midnight on Thursday night, Evandale Police pursued a vehicle down Reading Road, after the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at police.
Fox 19
Police: Rape convict tried to get into elementary school while drunk
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from a parent shows an intoxicated sex offender trying to get into a local elementary school last month. Derrick Bailey pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal trespassing after he tried to get into North College Hill Elementary two weeks ago. The police report shows he was drinking...
Fox 19
Family of Cincinnati man who vanished 5 years ago vows to continue search
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers five years after their loved one mysteriously disappeared. Joshua Wright, who would now be 36, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck. “He left out...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County identifies some of the money needed to relocate police shooting range
Some of the money to relocate a police gun range away from Evendale and Lincoln Heights has been identified. The estimated price tag is at least $27 million. Twenty-one million has been pledged by the county, Cincinnati and the federal government. County Administrator Jeff Aluotto says the price tag for...
Fox 19
Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
WKRC
Former CPD officer allegedly used common AirTag to stalk, track his ex-girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati police officer was fired this week after being charged in a stalking case involving his ex-girlfriend. One of the ways he kept tabs on her was by planting an Apple device you can get just about anywhere. Darryl Tyus, who has been with the police department since 2007, did something that unfortunately almost anyone could do. He used an Apple AirTag. It is supposed to help you find things like your keys if you misplace them. In Tyus’s case, he used it to find his ex.
WKRC
'I want to know why': Family of man shot by Wyoming Police hold protest to see footage
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - The family of the man shot by police in Wyoming early Monday morning are demanding answers in regard to seeing the body camera footage from police. The Hamilton County Coroner confirms 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died from his injuries. Family and loved ones of Joe Frasure...
