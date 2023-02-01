CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach. Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO