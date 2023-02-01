Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Adam Ward Hoop Classic returns this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Basketball is bringing student athletes together this weekend to have fun on the court, raise money for scholarships and remember a WDBJ7 colleague. The Adam Ward Hoop Classic kicks off Friday Feb. 3 with matchups between Glenvar and Salem High Schools at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb....
WSLS
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
Greenbrier resort crews set up Battle for the Springhouse in Colonial ballroom
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WVDN) – This weekend, Feb. 3 and 4, will be the second annual Battle for the Springhouse basketball tournament at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. Last year, the tournament was a huge success and provided a chance for the players and fans to experience basketball in Colonial Hall, the largest […] The post Greenbrier resort crews set up Battle for the Springhouse in Colonial ballroom appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Inside Nova
Local briefs: Hylton graduate Zion Johnson will compete in HBCU Legacy Bowl
Zion Johnson (Hylton) will participate in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl February 25 at Tulane University in New Orleans. The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is broadcast live on NFL Network.
NBC 29 News
Jeff Woody introduced as new Charlottesville HS head football coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday afternoon Jeff Woody was introduced as Charlottesville High School’s new head football coach. Woody spent two seasons as the head coach at Monticello HS, but more recently has been the head coach at E.C. Glass HS in Lynchburg for the last eight seasons. He took over a program there that had nine straight losing seasons and this past season led the Hilltoppers to the state semifinals.
