WPMI
"A traffic stop should not be a death sentence" Addressing distrust with law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, many African Americans feel unsafe and distrustful of law enforcement, after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. But there are those working to bridge that gap. I spoke with Robert Clopton, the President of the Mobile County NAACP. He told me, for African Americans, there's always some underlying fear when it comes to police, the fear that they could be next.
utv44.com
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
WALA-TV FOX10
Release of hundreds of ADOC inmates on hold due to lack of victim notification
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The release of hundreds of Alabama Department of Corrections inmates is on hold temporarily because the victims in their cases have not yet been notified, they are being released early. A new law allowing the release was supposed to go into effect Tuesday releasing nearly 400...
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
wxxv25.com
Man arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer in Biloxi
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a local medical facility in reference to a disturbance, after the Biloxi Communications Center received a complaint of a combative person being inside. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 26 year old Benjamin Tyler Stewart of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
State inmate reportedly dies after behaving ‘erratically’; investigation underway
A state inmate reportedly died Friday when he stopped breathing after behaving “erratically.”. Roderick Demarcus Lee, a 33-year-old inmate serving a two-year sentence in Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery for a Mobile County burglary, was found by corrections officers behaving erratically in his dorm Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections told WSFA.
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
WPMI
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted robber from Mobile asks federal judge to order ‘compassionate release’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a five-year federal prison sentence for robbing a Circle K and a Waffle House has asked a judge for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayzell Jackson, who pleaded guilty in September 2021 to affecting interstate commerce, asserted that...
Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula shooting suspect indicted in 2021 incident
A man charged with shooting into a dwelling during an argument in 2021 has been indicted. 22-year-old Davontae Andrews was indicted on a charge of shooting into an dwelling. He also has a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.
wxxv25.com
Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall
Four people were arrested this afternoon after protestors breached the Gulfport City Hall. Supporters of Jaheim McMillan held a protest outside of City Hall when a group of 20 people entered the building at 3:03 p.m. During this time, the group crossed several breaching points including one leading to the...
