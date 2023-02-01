ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WPMI

"A traffic stop should not be a death sentence" Addressing distrust with law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, many African Americans feel unsafe and distrustful of law enforcement, after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. But there are those working to bridge that gap. I spoke with Robert Clopton, the President of the Mobile County NAACP. He told me, for African Americans, there's always some underlying fear when it comes to police, the fear that they could be next.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
IRVINGTON, AL
WPMI

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder suspect arrested while out on bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement presence at Theodore High a precautionary measure after threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students, parents and school staff members may have noticed a presence of law enforcement at Theodore High School today. A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that officers were there out of an abundance of caution after dealing with a threat on social media Wednesday night. The person who made the threat was identified and was not at the school today, the official said.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspect in Prichard homicide booked into jail

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in Prichard is now in Mobile County Metro Jail. In January, Prichard police found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead in the driver seat of his car, shot multiple times. According to a witness, a passenger in the back seat shot at Bush.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
WKRG News 5

Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 booked in Mobile Metro

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of murdering another man in Prichard has been booked into Mobile Metro Jail, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office jail log. Keenta Todd, 44, is accused by the Prichard Police Department of killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7 in Prichard. Around 2:30 a.m., on Jan. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly shoots at ECSO SWAT team, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the sheriff’s office. Kevin Alex Badgett, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing deadly missiles. On Feb. 1, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula shooting suspect indicted in 2021 incident

A man charged with shooting into a dwelling during an argument in 2021 has been indicted. 22-year-old Davontae Andrews was indicted on a charge of shooting into an dwelling. He also has a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He is in the Jackson County jail with no bond.
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall

Four people were arrested this afternoon after protestors breached the Gulfport City Hall. Supporters of Jaheim McMillan held a protest outside of City Hall when a group of 20 people entered the building at 3:03 p.m. During this time, the group crossed several breaching points including one leading to the...
GULFPORT, MS

