Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home
COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman found dead in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
KOMU
Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting with injuries
A Columbia man is sentenced to prison for a shooting last year that sent one man to the hospital. Jeffrey Tubbs, 50, pleaded down Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He’d originally been charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action. Tubbs was sentenced to ten years in prison.
939theeagle.com
Police looking for missing Columbia teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
Missouri carjacking suspect under arrest after police chase
Officers are looking for a suspect near Berger, Missouri. This is after a police chase from Washington, Missouri.
Sedalia Police Reports For February 3, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the Liberty Park, 1500 West 3rd Street, for a report of a dog that had fallen though the ice of the lagoon. Just over one minute after, Officers arrived on scene, and the dog slipped under the ice. The Sedalia Fire Department deployed their water rescue team and were able to retrieve the dog from under the water. Life saving measures were started, but ultimately the dog passed. The dog's owner has not yet been identified.
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED MAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 18-year-old Tristen Michael Allen Fiedler is wanted for robbery in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-six and 160 pounds. Anyone with information as...
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Jefferson City, Missouri
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Jefferson City, Missouri, United States that opened in 1978. Its anchors are JCPenney and Dillard's. Sears closed in March 2017. In 2013, the mall's owner, Farmer Holding Company, applied to Jefferson City for approval to build a 127-room hotel and 61,000 square feet (5,700 m2) conference center at Capital Mall.
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17 News reporter said smoke could The post Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Marshall Man Arrested, One Injured in Saline County Chase
A Marshall man was arrested following a chase in Saline County Sunday morning. William Ray Rich, Jr. 29, Marshall, was the driver of a 1996 Jeep Cherokee being pursued by Saline County Deputies around 7:30 a.m., and ended at Routes E and H, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
kjluradio.com
100 acres & structure burn during Randolph County grass fire
An out-of-control grass fire burns 100 acres and destroys one structure in Randolph County. The Westran Fire Protection District reports it was called Saturday afternoon to a grass fire endangering the structure. Firefighters battled high winds that moved the fire quickly to the abandoned structure which caught fire. The structure was a total loss.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0