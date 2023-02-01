Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina
Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
WRAL
Louisiana House advances bills to address insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, LA. — Louisiana House legislators begrudgingly, but with bipartisan support, advanced a $45 million funding bill for an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to the state. Many described the program as a band-aid solution to Louisiana’s ongoing insurance crisis. Some vocalized their displeasure over the...
Comments / 0