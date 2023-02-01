ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina

Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
Louisiana House advances bills to address insurance crisis

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Louisiana House legislators begrudgingly, but with bipartisan support, advanced a $45 million funding bill for an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to the state. Many described the program as a band-aid solution to Louisiana’s ongoing insurance crisis. Some vocalized their displeasure over the...
