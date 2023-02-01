ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured after being shot by someone he knew on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday. The shooting happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Sterling Apple Drive, near the intersections of 42nd Street and North German Church Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for shooting, wounding person on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding a person on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Friday night. IMPD aggravated assault detectives arrested 21-year-old Joe Hendrick for battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and domestic battery. Hendrick is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is in critical condition. FOX59 has a crew on the scene and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 killed, 8 wounded in weekend violence across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It was another violent weekend in Indianapolis with three people killed and eight others injured in several shootings and stabbings between Saturday and Sunday. From Irvington to the west side of Indianapolis, the violence happened in neighborhoods all across the city. Sunday: 1 dead, 6 injured. A...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police later said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating woman, teen shot on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot in a northwest side neighborhood Friday morning, according to IMPD. Just before 5:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 6100 block of Wixshire Drive, near High School Road and 46th Street, where they found two people who had been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest after rash of shootings on Mount Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates faces […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
