ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner

In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
KINGSTON, NY
The Jewish Press

BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT

The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help

A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
PORT CHESTER, NY
newsnationnow.com

NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’

(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pan African flag raised in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy