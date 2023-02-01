Read full article on original website
Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and ResortRidley's WreckageMonticello, NY
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York LakeTravel MavenNeversink, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs
A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease. To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstru…
New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For 2nd Fatal Shooting
A man arrested in connection with the murder of a Marist father has been charged with a previous murder in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a Dutchess County man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
‘Ruthless’ Poughkeepsie Pet Store Makes Refunds Available for Customers
Dutchess County pet store is finally giving customers who were sold sick pets the opportunity to apply for a refund. Earlier last month we told you that after a long investigation, the New York Attorney General's Office announced that the Pet Zone pet store deceived customers into purchasing sick pets and that "deception" was going to cost them.
Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors
As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question. We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down....
newyorkalmanack.com
Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates: Dancer and Resort-Owner
In celebration of Black History Month, Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack has announced the newest display in the Historical Profiles series featuring entertainer and community patron Clayton ‘Peg Leg’ Bates. The exhibit panel will be on display for the month of February on the 1st floor of the...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire
A fire broke out in Middleton Township early Thursday morning leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
The Jewish Press
BED BATH & BEYOND to Close More Than a Dozen Stores in NY, NJ, CT
The Bed Bath & Beyond home furnishings retailer has announced it is closing another 87 stores nationwide, including eight in New York, six in New Jersey and four in Connecticut. (The list of New York-area locations to be closed can be found at the end of this article.) A spokesperson...
Mother of missing Port Jervis woman issues plea for safe return
Heather Callas, from Port Jervis, turns 28 years old on Saturday. The missing mother of five was last seen in June and reported missing by family in August.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Eye Drops Laced With Drug-resistant Bacteria in New York and New Jersey Have Caused at Least One Death and Numerous Blindnesses.
U.S.A. — NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Wednesday that one person had died and others had gone blind after using eye drops contaminated with a rare strain of bacteria that had become resistant to most antibiotics. At least 55...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help
A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
newsnationnow.com
NYC woman killed by fentanyl ‘had everything to live for’
(NewsNation) — When people talk about the drug epidemic in America, they might refer to it as a crisis of addiction, a crisis of opioids or a crisis at the border. To Sassan Ghahramani, it’s a crisis of murder. “They don’t talk about what happens between when the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
