Having fun trying to find Brock McGinn on the rink?. Well, get used to that and all else that's dragging down the Penguins' miserable bottom-six forward mix because, based on what I've learned since we last saw the club before the ongoing bye week, not even that sickly 6-4 loss to the Sharks -- who give new meaning to the term 'shark tank' -- has moved Ron Hextall into any mode beyond status quo.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO