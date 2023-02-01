ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Dukes enjoy biggest road win ever in Atlantic 10 with rout of GW

Duquesne put together one of its best games ever in the Atlantic 10 on Saturday afternoon, cruising to a 26-point blowout on the road at George Washington. The Dukes went on an unbelievable 28-0 run in the first half, led by 30 at the break and cruised to a 93-67 win. It was the largest margin of victory ever in an Atlantic 10 road game, with the Dukes joining the conference in 1977.
Point Park University Friday Insider: Penguins sticking by sagging roster ... Steelers love Tennessee tackle ... Pirates' silent punt

Having fun trying to find Brock McGinn on the rink?. Well, get used to that and all else that's dragging down the Penguins' miserable bottom-six forward mix because, based on what I've learned since we last saw the club before the ongoing bye week, not even that sickly 6-4 loss to the Sharks -- who give new meaning to the term 'shark tank' -- has moved Ron Hextall into any mode beyond status quo.
PITTSBURGH, PA

