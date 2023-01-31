Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Gap Stock Bullish By 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) rose by a staggering 29.63% in 21 sessions from $11.78 to $15.27 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. Gap’s...
via.news
W.W. Grainger Stock Was 12.91% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with W.W. Grainger (GWW) rising 12.91% to $675.27 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. W.W. Grainger’s last close was $598.05, 2.29% below its 52-week high of $612.06. About W.W. Grainger. W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO)...
via.news
Chimerix And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Chimerix (CMRX), Enphase Energy (ENPH), The Joint Corp. (JYNT) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock 9.98% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SmileDirectClub jumping 9.98% to $0.70 on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.25% to $12,200.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. SmileDirectClub’s...
via.news
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Comp Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), Old National Bancorp (ONB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
USD/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.807% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8074% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 3 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.92. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.875% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.91 and 0.588% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.92.
via.news
Microchip Technology And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), Franklin Resources (BEN), Shutterstock (SSTK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Clorox Company Stock 9.49% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Clorox Company rising 9.49% to $154.38 on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE dropped 0.83% to $15,988.04, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Virgin Galactic Stock Impressive Rise On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Virgin Galactic (SPCE) rising 11.48% to $6.26 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. Virgin Galactic’s last close was $5.62, 78.79% below its 52-week high of $26.50. About Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture,...
via.news
Cloudflare Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.57% Rise On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Cloudflare rising 13.57% to $63.04 on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE slid 0.04% to $16,114.05, after two successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today. Cloudflare’s...
via.news
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF), 3M Company (MMM) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Was Up By 10.87% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with QuantumScape (QS) rising 10.87% to $9.69 on Thursday while NYSE dropped 0.04% to $16,114.05. QuantumScape’s last close was $8.74, 79.71% below its 52-week high of $43.08. About QuantumScape. QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization...
via.news
Fastly Stock 10.13% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly jumping 10.13% to $11.80 on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE fell 0.04% to $16,114.05, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today. Fastly’s...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 9% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 9.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,602.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 47.99% up from its 52-week low and 13.76% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Canaan Stock Was Up By 14.87% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan (CAN) jumping 14.87% to $3.80 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 3.25% to $12,200.82. Canaan’s last close was $3.31, 52.03% below its 52-week high of $6.90. About Canaan. Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit...
via.news
Office Properties Income Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), American Tower (AMT), TCG BDC (CGBD) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Youngevity International, Ellington Financial LLC, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Youngevity International (YGYIP), Ellington Financial LLC (EFC), National Health Investors (NHI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Youngevity International (YGYIP) 320.64% 2023-01-29 05:10:08. Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) 13.09% 2023-01-30 17:11:08. National Health Investors (NHI) 6.24% 2023-02-01 19:12:06.
via.news
Marvell Technology Group Stock Jumps By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) jumped by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $36.61 at 2023-01-04, to $46.88 at 15:43 EST on Friday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Riot Blockchain Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Friday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) dropped 9.01% to $6.82 at 15:58 EST on Friday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.73% to $11,990.22, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Nuveen New York AMT, Flowers Foods, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York AMT (NRK), Flowers Foods (FLO), Summit Financial Group (SMMF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Nuveen New York AMT (NRK) 5.19% 2023-02-01 22:43:17. Flowers Foods (FLO) 3.18% 2023-01-31 01:44:17. Summit Financial Group (SMMF) 2.76%...
Comments / 0