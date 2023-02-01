ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn Addresses Backlash Over ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet

By Armando Tinoco and Anthony D'Alessandro
 2 days ago
As the DC Universe enters Chapter One of its era under bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, Zachary Levi created quite the “fury” on social media after tweeting a message that was anti-Pfizer.

Levi quote-tweeted a message by Lyndon Wood that read, “Do you agree or not, that Pfizer is a real danger to the world.” The Shazam! actor added, “Hardcore agree.”

Although Levi didn’t mention Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, many users on Twitter interpreted his tweet as being anti-vax. Following the backlash, Levi tweeted a link to a release from The Department of Justice which announced the drug company was set to pay $2.3 billion in a settlement for fraudulent marketing.

Gunn addressed the backlash during the DC presentation of their new projects when a reporter asked, “Zach Levi, a couple of days ago, tweeted something about vaccines, got some people upset. Don’t know if you have a comment on that.”

Gunn responded, “Actors, filmmakers I work with are going to say things that I agree with and things that I don’t agree with. That’s going to happen. I don’t have a list of things that somebody should say because of what I think. I can’t be changing my plans all the time because an actor says something that I don’t agree with.”

“By the same token, if someone is doing something morally reprehensible, that’s a different story. We have to take that stuff into account. It’s a balance, it’s a modern world, it’s a different place.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to premiere on March 17.

Well he isn't wrong big pharma is in the business of making $$$ not cureing disease the longer they can keep us sick the more $$$ they make if you think I'm wrong pick any medication you are currently taking and look up the side effects its rather disturbing

