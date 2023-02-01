ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis City SC excitement growing as season nears

By Kayla Shepperd, Jeff Bernthal
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLAvi_0kYD9Gy200

ST. LOUIS – A giant soccer ball is temporarily on display at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. A quick response code links soccer fans to opportunities for prizes, including a personalized St. Louis City SC jersey and a $1,000 Adidas gift card. Soccer fans are ready for the inaugural season to begin.

“You can already tell the energy is there,” said Alex Nicolazzi, a St. Louis resident.

A new food and drink establishment at Union Station is also ready for the season to begin. The Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern is opening on Feb. 27. Soccer fans will be able to watch matches from all Major Soccer League teams.

“We thought it was important to welcome our new neighbors across the way there and highlight the rich soccer history in St. Louis,” said Cameron Schoeffel, director of sales and entertainment for St. Louis Union Station.

Trending: Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

He said fans will be able to enjoy pre-game pep rallies, live entertainment, and watch parties.

“I can’t wait,” said Sean Roarty, a soccer fan. “I’m a season ticket holder.”

He said his love for soccer extends back to the indoor soccer days of the St. Louis Steamers.

Single-match tickets went on sale Tuesday via an exclusive presale for myCITY+ members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis Arch sees shadow, predicts longer winter

ST. LOUIS — A furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during an annual Groundhog Day celebration. The St. Louis Arch is getting into the annual weather prediction game too. After seeing its shadow this morning, the national monument shared a poem to Facebook. “Here […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy