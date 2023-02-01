Dr. Phil to end after 21 seasons



Dr. Phil McGraw a nd CBS Media Ventures announced Tuesday that the Dr. Phil show will end at the conclusion of its current season.

In a joint release, the two parties announced McGraw would be developing "a strategic prime-time partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch."

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do,” McGraw said.

McGraw also said he is "determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values" through his prime-time project.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles.



“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement.

“Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV — We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future,” he added.

The syndicated talk show launched in September 2002 after McGraw gained popularity from his appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show .

The air date for the final episode of Dr. Phil has not been announced, but it will be this spring.