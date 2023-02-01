Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Related
Boise Police: Missing woman 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police say the missing vulnerable 18-year-old woman they were searching for was found Saturday night and is safe. The woman was reported missing by the Boise Police Department around 8:20 p.m. Saturday after she was last seen around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Fairview Avenue and Five Mile Road.
Threat at Boise High School leads to increased police presence
BOISE, Idaho — Increased police presence at Boise High School on Friday came after the Boise Police Department was notified about a "vague school threat," an email from Robb Thompson, the school's principal, said. The threat was not directed towards a specific person. However, the email said, the school...
Young Driver Crashes into Meridian Restaurant on Eagle Road
It seems like about once a year a driver loses control of their vehicle and crashes into a business or restaurant. It happened again. Yesterday afternoon a young female driver crashed right into the side of Dave's Hot Chicken in Meridian. According to CBS 2 Idaho News, "On Thursday, February...
Post Register
Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
kboi.com
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley sentencing set for Monday
Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found guilty in September of falsifying a record in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, at the U.S. Courthouse in Boise.
Post Register
Future of senior living facility up in the air: 'They're scared and I'm scared'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Planning and Zoning approved an application in April that would convert Arbor Village at Hillcrest - a senior living facility into a multi-family apartment building. The facility houses up to 100 residents, many disabled or on Medicaid. "I have no money. When you're on...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
7 Years After Murder Idaho Killer Will Now Face Life In Prison
Canyon County, ID - It's been almost 8 years since 39-year-old Amparo Godinez Sanchez was shot and killed inside the home who at the time lived with her then-boyfriend Erasmo Diaz. June 11, 2015, Sanchez, court documents allege Erasmo Diaz shot and killed his girlfriend near Wilder in front of two of their children.
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
Boise Internet Breaks Over Hilarious Traffic Sign Typo [Photos]
We can't believe we read what we read. However, yes--it's real. No, it isn't photoshopped. Boise, over the years, and frankly Idaho as a whole, has seen its fair share of viral moments. Whether it was a feel good moment with a skateboarding lip-syncer or a terribly embarrassing political moment--we find our way into the spotlight online.
Nampa Couple Survives No Holds Barred National TV Show
Last year we reported that celebrity chef Robert Irvine visited a restaurant in Nampa, Idaho. The show is supposed to be about getting your business back on track along with renovations. However, this episode was so much more than your usual flip this business that are so popular on cable television. The show aired recently and it was quite emotional. We have watched the episode twice and want to share with you the bravery of this young Nampa couple.
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
koze.com
Inmate Dies in Canyon County Jail
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Idaho is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dale Haile Detention Center. At approximately 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, a deputy located the 33-year-old unidentified male inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated resuscitation measures, which paramedics continued upon their arrival. Unfortunately, live-saving measures by deputies and paramedics were unsuccessful, and the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ordering in? Here’s the #1 Best Takeout Restaurant in Boise
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and sometimes you might not want to cook either. In fact, you might now enjoy cooking or you might find it hard to fit into your schedule etc. That’s literally me every day. Fortunately, we live...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Police: Idaho substitute teacher arrested for encouraging students to fight in class and videotaping altercations
A substitute teacher was arrested after police say he perpetuated and recorded fights involving students in his classroom. Ettson Arreola was teaching at Syringa Middle School in Caldwell on Thursday when two fights broke out between students in Arreola’s classroom. Both fights — one involving two male students and one involving two female students — were encouraged by Arreola, police said. Additionally, Arreola recorded the fights on video, which was...
Post Register
Drug bust in Nampa
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
Idaho breakfast spots adjusting to high cost of eggs, inflation pressure
Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants. That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently. The price of eggs has risen steeply over the past year, in part due to aggressive measures to reduce the spread of bird flu. Around 40 million laying hens in the U.S. have died from the...
Comments / 1