Dodgers Land Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
After spending time playing across multiple MLB teams, Andriese will now pitch for Los Angeles.
James Outman: Insider Reviews Dodgers Outfield Prospect
Keith Law says Dodgers prospect James Outman's tools make him a "potential star," with the big concern being the high swing-and-miss rate.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
Dodgers: Talent Evaluator Shares on Concern with Bobby Miller
Keith Law of The Athletic wrote a glowing evaluation of Dodgers pitching prospect Bobby Miller, but he did identify one area in which Miller needs to improve.
Rumors: Dodgers 'Biggest Threat' to Angels in Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes
Now that's what we like to hear.
Dodgers News: LA Avoids Arbitration With All-Star Starting Pitcher, Signs Multi-Year Deal
This is great news for Dodger fans.
Dodgers: Julio Urias Finally Earns Some Respect Among Game's Best Pitchers
Dodgers lefty ace lands in MLB.com’s #Top10RightNow starting pitchers
Marconews.com
Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani signs endorsement deal with New Balance
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with New Balance, the company announced Tuesday. Ohtani was the American League Most Valuable Player runner-up in 2022 and won the award in 2021. "As I continue my journey in baseball, I am excited to...
Dodgers: Insider Predicts Miguel Vargas Will Be NL Rookie of the Year This Season
ESPN insider Eric Karabell predicts that Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas will win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
Angels Rumors: Halos Free Agent Starting Pitcher Target Looking for Multi-Year Deal
Could the Angels give it to him?
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
Former Angel Signs Minor League Deal With American League Wild Card Competitor
He'll look to contribute in the big leagues.
Astros Announce Signing of Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Houston Astros have announced the singing of relief pitcher Ty Buttrey to a minor league deal with with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
This right-hander pitched in the Atlantic League in 2022, posting a 2.95 ERA in nine appearances
Dodgers Roster: LA Agrees with Free Agent Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Dodgers signed minor-league pitcher Kevin Gowdy, who was drafted pretty high in 2016 but has struggled with injury and command issues in the minors.
Gavin Lux: Dodgers GM Confirms the Obvious for Infielder
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes states the obvious to the media regarding Gavin Lux’s role
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Schedule Start Times: Opening Day Night Game At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2023 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. L.A. was originally scheduled to open the 2022 season with...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB
Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...
