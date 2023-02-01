ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani signs endorsement deal with New Balance

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has signed a multi-year footwear and apparel endorsement deal with New Balance, the company announced Tuesday. Ohtani was the American League Most Valuable Player runner-up in 2022 and won the award in 2021. "As I continue my journey in baseball, I am excited to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former All-Star Dexter Fowler retires after 14 years in MLB

Former All-Star center fielder Dexter Fowler is retiring after 14 years in the big leagues, he announced in a social media post Tuesday. "It's here. I'm hanging up my cleats," Fowler wrote. Fowler, 36, played for five teams in his career, bursting onto the national scene in 2015 and 2016...

