Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Related
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Lakers: Former Three-Time LA Champion Reacts To Rui Hachimura Trade
The new Laker has performed admirably in his first three games for LA.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s eye-opening reaction to Liberty’s Breanna Stewart coup
The New York Liberty sent shockwaves throughout the WNBA world on Wednesday after they announced the signing of former league MVP Breanna Stewart. This is widely considered one of the biggest free-agent signings in WNBA history, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not help but react to the big news.
NBA Reveals All-Star Reserves; Magic's Paolo Banchero Snubbed?
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is not a member of this year's All-Star team. But was that the right decision?
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
FOX Sports
Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks
NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG
NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James closes in on scoring mark as Lakers rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS -- As much as LeBron James' march toward the NBA's all-time scoring mark might have captured people's attention outside of the Los Angeles Lakers, James' goal for this season was to get back into the playoffs whether he scored five points or 5,000. James' 26 points in Thursday's 112-111...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant headline 2023 NBA All-Star reserves
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves, which were announced Thursday night. Embiid, who just missed being a starter in the Eastern Conference when they were announced last week, was joined by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (second All-Star selection), Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (second), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (second), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (sixth), New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (second) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a first-time All-Star selection.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James loses out to Nikola Jokic for January’s Western Conference Player of the Month
LeBron James continues to defy logic and Father Time simultaneously in the second decade of his career. However, that wasn’t enough to earn him Western Conference Player of the Month honors for January 2023 with Nikola Jokic named the award-winner on Thursday. This would have been LeBron’s first Player...
Damian Lillard named to 2023 All-Star Game as reserve
Damian Lillard has been selected for his seventh career NBA All-Star game as a reserve.
ABC7 Los Angeles
How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest
It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
Cavs forward Evan Mobley heads to NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City
Cavs forward Evan Mobley has been invited to participate in the Jordan Rising Stars game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend in at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA announced. The mini-tournament of three games features 28 players and four teams and will air at 9 p.m. on TNT, Feb....
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ex-Sky player Azura Stevens to sign with Sparks, agent says
Forward/center Azura Stevens will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN on Thursday, becoming the Chicago Sky's fourth major player to move on from the organization in free agency. Stevens, who was drafted by Dallas out of UConn in 2018, is regarded as one of...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Randle and New York take on Los Angeles in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference action. The Knicks are 13-14 on their home court. New York has...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Hamby details wave of emotions since Aces-to-Sparks trade
Dearica Hamby said Wednesday she is still processing last month's trade that sent her from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks and thinks the WNBA will hold her former team accountable for what she termed "unethical" behavior. Hamby is due to give birth to a son in...
Julius Randle Named All-Star Reserve
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star reserve for this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Julius Randle was officially named an All-Star tonight, the second selection of his career, both with the Knicks. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game along with 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME
MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME MORANT & JJJ SELECTED TO 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME
Comments / 0