Los Angeles, CA

FOX Sports

Jokic, Nuggets to host Thompson and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (35-16, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The Nuggets are 26-10 in conference play. Denver averages 116.6 points and has...
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

Lakers welcome back LeBron Davis, Anthony Davis against Knicks

NEW YORK -- LeBron James will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the New York Knicks, making his first appearance at Madison Square Garden in three years. James sat out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday because of "significant soreness" in his left foot, according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James' first triple-double of season lifts Lakers at MSG

NEW YORK -- As the fanfare for LeBron James' quest for the NBA's all-time scoring record reached a fever pitch on Tuesday -- playing in the world's most famous arena in the city where the longtime No. 1 scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was born -- James made his mark with his passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James closes in on scoring mark as Lakers rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- As much as LeBron James' march toward the NBA's all-time scoring mark might have captured people's attention outside of the Los Angeles Lakers, James' goal for this season was to get back into the playoffs whether he scored five points or 5,000. James' 26 points in Thursday's 112-111...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Joel Embiid, Ja Morant headline 2023 NBA All-Star reserves

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the 2023 NBA All-Star reserves, which were announced Thursday night. Embiid, who just missed being a starter in the Eastern Conference when they were announced last week, was joined by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (second All-Star selection), Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (second), Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (second), Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (sixth), New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (second) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a first-time All-Star selection.
ABC7 Los Angeles

How LeBron James' worst game motivated him to become the greatest

It's Game 4 of the 2011 NBA Finals, and the Miami Heat are down three to the Dallas Mavericks with 6.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter. James, in his quest for his first NBA championship, has scored only 8 points, looking lost on the floor at times. But now, with one shot, he can tie things up and keep the Mavericks from evening the series -- if only he can get free for a look.
DALLAS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ex-Sky player Azura Stevens to sign with Sparks, agent says

Forward/center Azura Stevens will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN on Thursday, becoming the Chicago Sky's fourth major player to move on from the organization in free agency. Stevens, who was drafted by Dallas out of UConn in 2018, is regarded as one of...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Los Angeles

Randle and New York take on Los Angeles in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (29-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in non-conference action. The Knicks are 13-14 on their home court. New York has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Hamby details wave of emotions since Aces-to-Sparks trade

Dearica Hamby said Wednesday she is still processing last month's trade that sent her from the Las Vegas Aces to the Los Angeles Sparks and thinks the WNBA will hold her former team accountable for what she termed "unethical" behavior. Hamby is due to give birth to a son in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theknickswall

Julius Randle Named All-Star Reserve

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an All-Star reserve for this year’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 19. Julius Randle was officially named an All-Star tonight, the second selection of his career, both with the Knicks. He is currently averaging 24.7 points per game along with 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

