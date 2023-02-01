ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
towntalkradio.com

Update on fatal crash in Terry County

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety released the names of those involved in the deadly rollover that happened Tuesday morning January 31, 2023. According to TxDPS, the Red 2019 Ram pickup lost “traction” and went into a skid causing it to roll. The four occupants of the truck were ejected where 34 year old Johnie Davis Young of Lubbock died at the scene. 46-year-old Little-Julian V. Amala of Lubbock, 40-year-old David Rosales of Lubbock, and 29-year-old Sandy Andrew Garcia of Brownfield were all transported to BRMC. Amala died from his injuries at BRMC. Rosales and Garcia were eventually transported to UMC and Rosales died from his injuries at UMC. There is no current condition available for Garcia. Related story.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Rollover near Wolfforth, Texas 1 student dead and another injured

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The icy road conditions continue to be deadly across the State of Texas, this time taking the life of a high school student. Officials say an 18-year-old student from the Ropes Independent School District was killed on Tuesday morning during a crash near Wolfforth, Texas just 12 miles southwest of Lubbock.
WOLFFORTH, TX
towntalkradio.com

Morning wreck kills two

Around 7:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Brownfield Fire and Rescue was called out to a vehicle accident west of Brownfield on US 380 near FM 402. According to law enforcement on scene, a red late model Ram pickup was driving eastbound when the driver lost control and went into a skid and rolled. The Ram truck ended up in a field on the north side of US 380 about a quarter mile east of FM 402. The four occupants in the Ram were ejected with one of them dying on the scene. The three other occupants were transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center, where one other died from their injuries.
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

1 dead in semi-truck crash in Yoakum Co.

YOAKUM CO., Texas (KCBD) - A crash in Yoakum County on Monday morning has left one man dead. Reynaldo Flores Arreola, 60, was driving west on County Road 250 in a semi-truck around 10 am., according to a report from Texas DPS. While approaching County Road 385, the semi-truck traveled...
YOAKUM COUNTY, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice

IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
FLOYDADA, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘A big loss’: Community shows support for Ropes ISD after crash kills student, severely injures another

WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Lubbock and Ropesville communities were lit in green Tuesday night after a rollover accident took the life of a Ropes ISD student and left another severely injured. A billboard on the corner of South Loop 289 and University Avenue read, “Prayers for Ropes #RopesStrong.” Jones AT&T Stadium was lit entirely in […]
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy