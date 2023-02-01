Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Traffic increase creates need for new signal in ParkerNatasha LovatoParker, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Related
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Patrick Mahomes on Black QBs starting Super Bowl: ‘It’s special’
Patrick Mahomes didn’t mince words on Thursday when asked about the importance of having two Black quarterbacks start a Super
atozsports.com
Uniform combos for Eagles vs Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII revealed
The matchup in Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is officially set after both teams were victorious this past weekend in their respective conference championship games. And now, thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we know which uniforms each team will be wearing in the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants’ Daniel Jones’ new toy; Jets get QB help; Eagles reload defense in latest 1st-round mock
The rich are set to get richer. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The Eagles also own the No. 10 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft thanks to general manager Howie Roseman’s trade last year with the New Orleans Saints.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
Super Bowl 57 MVP odds: Hurts and Mahomes start as the favorites
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are now set for Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12. The contest features countless prop...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts are Stamping Out Super Bowl Stereotypes
A Super Bowl appearance is a big deal for any organization and this year's version is no exception for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The big game is becoming an expectation for the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the game's best player, and presumptive MVP, however. In his five...
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham laughed as he recalled all the doubters who rushed him during the offseason and blurted out the same question — the main concern, really — about the state of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “What’s Jalen going to do?” said Graham, the strip-sacking...
Eagles in Elite Company Heading Into Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished in the playoffs something not done in more than 30 years, but will it mean success in the Super Bowl?
Comments / 0