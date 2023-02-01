ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felony DUI Suspect Arrested After Injuring Others In 14 Freeway Crash

By Louie Diaz
 2 days ago

A felony DUI suspect was arrested Sunday night after he injured two victims in a 14 Freeway crash.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office received reports of a two vehicle traffic collision on the southbound 14 Freeway near Placerita Canyon Road, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the CHP Newhall Area Office.

“Upon arrival it was determined (the suspect) was driving a Toyota Corolla and was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage,” Greengard said.

Cristian Cruz, 24, from Northridge was arrested for felony DUI due to him injuring two other victims in the other vehicle, Greengard said.

Cruz was arrested and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with  bail set at $100,000, according to arrest records.

