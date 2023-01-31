Read full article on original website
Cowboys Back for Another Bout at the Ballpark, This Time Michigan
STILLWATER – The No. 11 Oklahoma State wrestling team (9-2 overall; 5-1 Big 12) returns to Arlington, Texas for a second consecutive season to participate in Bout at the Ballpark against No. 6 Michigan. The Cowboys will take on the Wolverines from Globe Life Field, the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers, at 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
Director of Recruiting Todd Bradford Talks Recruiting Class
STILLWATER – You may have seen the release or heard our radio interview with Mike Gundy or read the comments. Oklahoma State is welcoming 38 new players for next season, 21 of those are in for the spring semester. 33 are scholarship athletes, and five are preferred walk-ons. As head coach Mike Gundy said there are high school signees like the four that signed on Wednesday, Feb.
Oklahoma State February Signing Day 2023: Running Back
STILLWATER – The February signing period is finally here and Oklahoma State is looking to put the finishing touches on its 2023 signing class!. Pokes Report has put together in-depth recruiting profiles on the new high school additions, as well as the transfers who have been added to the team since the December signing period.
Oklahoma State Lands Signing Day Commitment From Cascia Hall Safety Cooper Lai
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State landed a second signing day commitment, this one coming from Cascia Hall safety, Cooper Lai. Lai, who checks in at 6-1, 175 pounds, played both quarterback and safety for the Commandos. He recorded 81 total tackles, 60 of which were solo stops. He also recorded 14 pass break ups, four interceptions and three tackles for loss.
Cowgirls Outshoot Texas Tech to Go 5-5 in Big 12
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's women's basketball team used a 16-5 run to close its contest en route to an 86-74 victory over Texas Tech on Wednesday night in front of 1,901 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowgirls forced Tech into five early turnovers while building a 9-3 lead. However, the Lady Raiders made their first seven shots from the floor, including a three-point play, with less than three minutes to go in the period to cut the OSU margin to 18-17. Tech drilled a 3-pointer with 1:20 on the clock to move in front for the first time in the contest. The teams were knotted at 22 apiece through the first 10 minutes.
Jamison Mejia Makes It Known, He's a Cowboy
STILLWATER – His official visit took place Jan. 26-28, his decision was made on Jan. 29, but Jamison Mejia’s desire to be at Oklahoma State started sometime in early 2022 and carried on through football camp at Oklahoma State last summer. It actually became official today, if you are reading this on signing day Feb. 1.
Don't Recite Any Recruiting or Portal Rankings, Gundy Likes this Class
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talked with me on the radio on Feb. 1, what ued to be the old traditional signing day, but few things are traditional any longer. Yes, there is an early signing day in December, there is the transfer portal, and there is NIL. It all adds up to more roster transition than ever. The local and national media would seemingly make you think that only happens at Oklahoma State.
Big 12 Could Add One, Subtract Two at Board Meeting
STILLWATER – Some four hours to the south on both Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3 the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors, the school presidents and chancellors are meeting with senior Big 12 staff including Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. The agenda was not made public, but Pokes Report has learned from multiple sources that two subjects being discussed and possibly being voted upon include adding Gonzaga as a basketball only member of the Big 12.
Postgame Notes: Oklahoma State 71 - Oklahoma 61
Feb. 1, 2023 | Norman, OK (Lloyd Noble Center) Updated Records: Oklahoma State 13-9 overall, 4-5 Big 12 I Oklahoma 12-10 overall, 2-7 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points - Kalib Boone, Moussa Cisse - 18, Assists - Bryce Thompson - 5, Rebounds - Woody Newton - 10 Oklahoma Leaders:...
