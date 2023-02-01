ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One month after holiday winter storm, residents brace for another drop in temps

By Mye Owens
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday night, residents and business owners braced for winter weather impact.

“I think the main concern with this storm is the ice,” said Maggie Hannan with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023

It’s a concern across Middle Tennessee, as cities brace for an icy impact.

“It’s just simply that, all hands on deck, we stay ready. I mean, in a job like this you just don’t know where it’s going to come from or when,” explained Don Knarr, owner of Blue Chip Restoration.

Knarr says this week, he finished responding to his last home, impacted by the December winter storm. One month ago, Nashville and surrounding areas were left cleaning up puddles of water after pipes burst. The City of Nashville responded to hundreds of calls for repairs. Areas like government buildings, homes and even schools were filled with the aftermath of the winter storm.

PHOTOS: Winter weather in Middle Tennessee | Jan. 31

“The worst one we heard of was the sewage pipe that froze at an apartment complex and backed up into a building. So, that was the worst one I heard about. The worst one I saw was the gentleman that was out of town all weekend, water ran, no one knew and took out the whole right side of his house,” said Knarr.

Now, there are renewed worries as the storm approached. In Trigg County, the sheriff’s office responded to multiple collisions on Tuesday. One car was found overturned.

In Dickson County, deputies worked several crashes as the roads started to become slick.

“Limit driving when possible, if you must be on the roads, please use caution and drive slow,” warned Hannon. “We’re not anticipating any widespread power outages as we did with previous winter storms, but we still encourage people to be prepared for power outages.”

