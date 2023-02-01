A share of first place in the rugged Big 12 Conference is on the line Saturday as No. 10 Texas travels to Manhattan, Kan., to face No. 7 Kansas State in a matinee contest. Texas (18-4, 7-2 Big 12) sits alone in first place coming into the game, but K-State (18-4, 6-3) is one of four teams just a game back at the midway point of the conference season.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO