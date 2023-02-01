Read full article on original website
Swimming Scoreboard for Feb. 2: West Springfield boys, girls defeat Northampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. West Springfield picked up key wins in boys and girls swimming in its final meet of the regular season on Thursday against Northampton. The Terrier boys won 108-68 and the girls won 97-80.
West Springfield boys basketball motivated to make postseason run, earn region’s respect: ‘The chip on our shoulder is huge’
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. West Springfield senior Hasanat Ashraf stood behind his team’s bench with a water bottle in his right hand while his left hand rested on his hip, watching Agawam’s point guard dribble the ball up court.
Westfield, Southwick student-athletes track down positive results at indoor meet
NORTHAMPTON – The latest Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference indoor track event January 29 at Smith College produced a number of firsts for some local athletes and wins for their teams. Southwick claimed first place in two events with senior Hannah Bannish winning the 1,000-meter run in 3:37.26 and...
Alex Hudson, fourth quarter run pushes No. 20 Taconic girls basketball past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — West Springfield was on an 11-3 run when No. 20 Taconic coach Matt Mickle called a timeout. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 2: South Hadley’s big third quarter pushes team past Drury & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Led by a dominant second half, South Hadley defeated Drury on Thursday, 41-35. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Who are the Goodnow Award winners? Look back at 42 years of top girls basketball players in Western Mass.
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive presented the 2021-2022 Vi Goodnow Award Wednesday night to Springfield Central senior Julie Bahati during halftime of the Golden Eagles game against Longmeadow.
Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati presented with Vi Goodnow award at Golden Eagles home game
SPRINGFIELD — It wasn’t always this way for Julie Bahati. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 2: Mahar earns one-point win over Lenox & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. After being down 10 points late into the first half, Mahar went a run to seal a 47-46 win over Lenox on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an...
Cam Vedovelli scores 28 points, leads No. 5 Pope Francis boys basketball past No. 13 Amherst
SPRINGFIELD — Pope Francis defeated Amherst, 68-56, in a fast–paced battle on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 1 Springfield Central girls basketball rounding into form ahead of postseason play
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. SPRINGFIELD ― With the regular season winding down, No. 1 Central girls basketball is gearing up for another deep run through the Western Massachusetts and Division I state tournaments.
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Westfield-Barnes Airport neighbors weigh in on updated noise abatement program
WESTFIELD — Residents living near Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport gave their own input on Wednesday into the most recent draft of the Noise Compatibility Program, as airport administrators shift their noise mitigation strategy from property acquisition to the soundproofing of eligible homes and modifications to takeoff and landing procedures. Airport...
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Appleton and Sycamore streets in Holyoke closed due to crash
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Appleton and Sycamore Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Four injured after a multi-car crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident on Friday.
East Longmeadow bank robbery the 2nd in area; suspect description similar to 1st
Only days after a reported robbery at a Longmeadow bank, on Thursday, police in East Longmeadow reported a robbery of KeyBank at 6 Somers Road and released photographs of the suspect. The East Longmeadow Police Department said a man entered the bank, passed the teller a note demanding money and...
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
