Education, affordable housing expected to be big topics in Gov. Hochul's proposed budget

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to reveal her proposed budget for the coming year on Wednesday.

Political analyst Mike Dawidziak says Albany is going to see weeks and possibly months of debate over the budget for the next fiscal year.

The governor is set to highlight issues like affordable housing, access to mental health care and education spending during her budget address.

"She starts at a point of proposing the budget and the legislature has the responsibility to pass it," Dawidziak says. "So, this is where the negotiations start, and we'll see where it leads."

The negotiations will happen as New York finds itself in a multibillion dollar surplus due to higher-than-expected tax revenue.

However, COVID-19 relief funds, which put the previous year's budget to $220 billion will no longer be available.

Education expert Michael Cohen says this could mean less increases for education.

"No one should expect the kind of increases we saw last year," Cohen, the former Brentwood school district superintendent says. "You have to remember those increases were a direct result of a massive infusion to federal aid."

Another issue on Long Island's radar is initiatives to expand multi-family housing without approval of local governments.

Dawidziak says we will likely see Long Island state legislators fighting against the proposal.

"We'll see what they do about Long Island," Dawidziak says. "We don't have the representation we once had when we had nine Republican senators who could block any legislation. We don't have that hammer anymore so it will be very interesting to see what Long Island gets out of this budget."

Bail reform is not a fiscal issue but will likely work its way into budget negotiations.

The Legislature has until April 1 to adopt a budget.

