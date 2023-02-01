Source: 4-year-old girl killed in apparent hit-and-run crash in Newark

A 4-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Newark, a law enforcement source tells News 12 New Jersey .

The crash happened near Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street on Tuesday evening.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that a child was killed and that her father and another child were hospitalized. The father and the second child had injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office could not provide a description of the vehicle that struck the family.

News 12 spoke with the uncle of the girl who was killed. Moah Muhamed identified the victim as his niece, Ramata.

“I took this little girl to school this morning. I took her to school, and she is not even 5. We always have fun,” Muhamed told News 12.

Muhamed says that his niece and her family recently moved to the United States from Mali, “for a better future.”

“And look what happened. That’s it for her,” Muhamed says.

Muhamed says that there aren’t enough stop signs in the area and that crashes happen there often.