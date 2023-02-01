ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beer Review: Revolution - Repo Man

By Beer Garden Jim
 2 days ago

This Rye Stout has a bit of an Irish coffee feel to it at 6.4% ABV.

With the temperature plummeting, I wanted a beer to rotate in and help warm up the bones. Enter Revolution's latest release , Repo Man. This offering is a Rye Stout with a modest 6.4% ABV.

Usually I stay away from Stouts that are a little lower on the ABV percentage. I tend to find them a little bland for my liking. But I've also found that I pretty much enjoy almost any kind of Rye beer, so I figured I'd give this one a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRiHY_0kYD7rXf00

Photo: Jim Sramek/On Tap Sports Net

Upon the first sip, I was happy I decided to give Repo Man a go. Even though it's only 6.4% ABV, it has quite a robust flavor profile. This brew has a creamy roasted malt taste that is very enjoyable. It has a bit of an Irish coffee feel to it.

If you're looking for a solid stout, you can't go wrong with Revolution's Repo Man.

Happy Drinking!

Chicago, IL
