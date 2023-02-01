ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Mel in MN
2d ago

This may seem like big news now, but I’m betting by the end of 2023 there’ll be more than 12 Republican candidates running for the nomination.

Viva Satire!
1d ago

Former President Trump responded that he isn't upset with Nikki Haley for running against him, then later threw a jug of ketchup at a passing Mar-a-Lago Employee.

D Clark
1d ago

Ok so she’s putting her name in the mix. She knows that she’s not going to win but she’ll be peddling a book. It’s all about cashing in.

TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign Trail Has People Questioning Her Support

It’s no secret that the Trump family is divided over Donald Trump’s third run for president. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who were key aides during his administration, have made it very clear they are out this time around. But how is Melania Trump feeling about another presidential campaign? Well, it’s tough to decipher at this point. Melania was present at his kickoff announcement in November and stood silently next to him for a sparsely attended press conference at the Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve festivities, but otherwise, she’s a nonexistent part of his 2024 run for president. Some of his voter...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump Claims She ‘Fought Like Hell’ to Convince Donald Trump to Stop Jan. 6 Insurrection

Two years have passed since the insurrection on the Capitol, but the transcripts released by the House select committee are still shedding new light on the horrific events. The most recent report not only shows how much influence Ivanka Trump had over her dad, Donald Trump but also how helpless she and the rest of the White House team were in getting the former president to do the right thing.
New York Post

Mike Pompeo says Nikki Haley plotted with Ivanka, Jared to become vice president

​Nikki Haley schemed with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to become then-President Donald Trump’s No. 2 — even while she was serving as the 45th president’s ambassador to the United Nations, ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo relates in his forthcoming book. ​​ Pompeo writes in “Never Give an Inch,” an excerpt of which was obtained by the Guardian, that Haley “played” John Kelly — then the White House chief of staff — by showing up to a supposed one-on-one Oval Office meeting with Trump with the president’s daughter and son-in-law in tow. “As best Kelly could tel​l, ​they were presenting a possible...
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Independent

Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story

Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
