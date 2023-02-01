State troopers injured during attempted traffic stop
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Two Illinois state troopers were injured Tuesday evening following a traffic stop.
State police troopers tried to pull over a suspected stolen BMW around 6 p.m. near Interstate 94 and 47th street.
The stolen car swerved towards troopers, who suffered minor injuries.
Sources tell CBS 2 that police arrested one person, while two suspects got away. Investigators reportedly recovered a gun.
