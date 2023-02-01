ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State troopers injured during attempted traffic stop

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ty6U_0kYD6bhU00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Two Illinois state troopers were injured Tuesday evening following a traffic stop.

State police troopers tried to pull over a suspected stolen BMW around 6 p.m. near Interstate 94 and 47th street.

The stolen car swerved towards troopers, who suffered minor injuries.

Sources tell CBS 2 that police arrested one person, while two suspects got away. Investigators reportedly recovered a gun.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

Jeff Smith
2d ago

Pritzger needs to keep those guys healthy. They're the only law enforcement agency available to him willing to blindly carry out his unconstitutional orders.

Reply
3
Related
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL
wrul.com

Georgia Man Arrested During Traffic Stop In Carmi

During a traffic stop on Tuesday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested a Georgia man after he was found to be in Possession of Cannabis. 32 year old Emanual Brewster was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Brewster paid bond and was released a few hours later. A second man in the vehicle 32 year old George Bugg from Georgia was cited for having a suspended Georgia registration.
CARMI, IL
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Lawmaker says state police should ‘hold off’ enforcing Illinois’ gun ban while challenges play out

(The Center Square) – With few details made public about enforcement efforts taken by the Illinois State Police over Illinois’ gun ban, some are saying the law enforcement agency should hold off until the courts deal with the legal challenges. After the Illinois legislature approved the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the law on Jan. 10. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy