Read full article on original website
Related
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Former Penn State commit Marcus Stokes chooses college home; Christian Veilleux talks Pitt pick: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 2 include a former commit’s college pick, an update on a one-time Lion, and more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics. Penn State tweets of the day. We...
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Basketball Coach Fired After Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player During Game
The 22-year-old assistant JV coach in Portsmouth, Virginia, was canned after the girl's parents complained to school officials.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Jordyn Steindl sparks State College girls hoops in MPC Commonwealth victory against Chambersburg
State College bested Chambersubrg 65-39 Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown. The Little Lions led 30-19 by the intermission and didn’t let the Trojans battle back into contention. Jordyn Steindl’s 21-point night provided the spark for the Little Lions offensively. Diana Tsarnakova finished the contest with 12 points, while...
Yardbarker
If you think this Eagles team is scary now, just give it 3 more years…
The Philadelphia Eagles always looked poised to make a playoff run this year, but few expected their journey to Super Bowl LVII to look so simple. The scary part is that the fun is only just getting started. If you simply zoom out, this Eagles team is in a position to be dangerous for years to come.
Cumberland Valley bests Central York in back and forth thriller
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday night gave us one of the best big school matchups of the season when Central York visited Cumberland Valley in boys basketball, providing us with a potentially great 6A district playoff matchup. In a tight affair that went back and forth for the entirety of the game, it was the […]
2023 NFL mock draft ahead of Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl will take place Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST and the contest will be televised by NFL Network. The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in...
Penn State flattened 80-60 at Purdue after sub Mason Gillis goes off for 9 threes; trip to Nebraska next | Jones
The plan was working as well as could be expected. Penn State’s new pivot man Michael Henn, very recently a deep backup, had done exactly what his coach Micah Shrewsberry had hoped. The well-traveled 25-year-old Henn, wearer of five different Division 1 uniforms in his college career, had emerged...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0