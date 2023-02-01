ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles. The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- When the power goes out, you want to know that the people who will fix it, are as close as possible. FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson. It will be a place where they can keep special heavy-duty equipment and materials to service the high transmission lines you see on the big steel lattices.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For two years, the Babylon Gentlemen’s Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building. The neon sign still hangs outside the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Veteran local city council member not running for re-election

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran member of Warren City Council, Cheryl Saffold has decided not to run for re-election. She has not ruled out running for another political position in the future though. When Saffold’s term ends at the end of the year, she will have represented Warren’s...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland to host hiring event Wednesday

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren is hosting a hiring event for all open positions. The rehab center, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland, treats inpatient and outpatient needs of people who have experienced a disabling injury or illness. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 1st, from 1...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County

A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

