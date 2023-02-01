Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Two environmental groups announce intent to sue Shell cracker plant in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — Two environmental groups say they intend to sue the new Shell cracker plant in Beaver County. The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council claim the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits. “Shell has blown through permit limits in the first few months of operation, putting...
Liberty Twp. Hampton Inn sold to S.C. company
The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold.
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
WYTV.com
‘Built By Steel’: Books highlight City of Sharon’s most historic mansions
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two new books are now available in Sharon, both dealing with the city’s most historic homes. Today, we talked with the two authors about the mansions built by steel. Thursday afternoon, Laura Ackley and Taylor Galaska sat in the parlor of the Buhl Mansion...
WYTV.com
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
WYTV.com
Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
WYTV.com
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio’s new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles. The former Robins Theater and Reisman’s Furniture buildings on South Main Street are among the 181 buildings in Trumbull County to be demolished through the program.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
WFMJ.com
Aultman hospitals cutting more than 150 jobs at Alliance, Canton facilities
A hospital just west of Mahoning County is laying off more than 50 employees. According to the WARN notice, 56 employees from Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will be out of work at the beginning of April. Included in the cuts are 12 registered nurses, 14 LPNs, 12 STNAs and a...
WYTV.com
FirstEnergy building new transmission center in Valley
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN)- When the power goes out, you want to know that the people who will fix it, are as close as possible. FirstEnergy is building a new Transmission Service Center in North Jackson. It will be a place where they can keep special heavy-duty equipment and materials to service the high transmission lines you see on the big steel lattices.
WYTV.com
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For two years, the Babylon Gentlemen’s Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building. The neon sign still hangs outside the...
WYTV.com
Veteran local city council member not running for re-election
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran member of Warren City Council, Cheryl Saffold has decided not to run for re-election. She has not ruled out running for another political position in the future though. When Saffold’s term ends at the end of the year, she will have represented Warren’s...
WYTV.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland to host hiring event Wednesday
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren is hosting a hiring event for all open positions. The rehab center, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland, treats inpatient and outpatient needs of people who have experienced a disabling injury or illness. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 1st, from 1...
Mill Creek MetroParks announces more road closures
An emergency sewer repair project in the City of Youngstown is forcing the closure of some roads in Mill Creek Park.
Community needs discussed for East Side of Youngstown
A community meeting was held on the East Side of Youngstown on Thursday in an effort to help address needs in the community.
WYTV.com
Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville
COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
Argument leads to police presence in Youngstown
Several police cars were in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Lake Drive just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Water damage repairs progressing at Newton Falls High School
A pipe broke at Newton Falls High School Christmas week when the temperature dropped below zero. It led to water damage that is still being cleaned up today.
WFMJ.com
Warren man killed by snow plow truck in Ashtabula County
A Warren man was pronounced dead in Ashtabula County after being hit by a snow plow truck early Monday morning. According to police, the incident happened at Kennametal, a manufacturing plant on Penniman Road in Orwell. Police say the man, identified as Michael Bellstedt was taking out the trash at the plant.
