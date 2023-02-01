Read full article on original website
Ohio train derailment: 'Urgent evacuation notice' issued amid explosion concerns
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — An "urgent evacuation notice" was issued Sunday evening by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, East Palestine officials and the Columbia Gas Company for anyone living within a mile of the train derailment. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Ohio train derailment in Columbiana County causes massive fire, home evacuations
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. About 50 cars derailed...
Woman dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening. Akron Firefighters responded to the building located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr. around 6 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found...
Toddler injured in multiple car crash on I-680 in Youngstown
Crews were called to mile marker 5 at the Glenwood Avenue exit shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
2 dead with gunshot wounds on Cleveland’s south side
Homicide detectives are now investigating.
What police found in home of Ohio teen charged in robbery
A 14-year-old boy is charged in connection with a stolen cell phone during an arranged meeting from Facebook Marketplace. Two AK-47-style rifles were also reportedly found during the arrest.
Train derailment in Ohio
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern...
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
20-year-old woman dies in Akron apartment fire Tuesday night
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that happened at an apartment on Fleming Drive in Akron Tuesday evening.
‘He coulda died’: Why did an ambulance take nearly 1 hour?
The I-Team has put a spotlight on EMS delays again and again, and we dug into what caused the hold-up this time.
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Cleveland man after a woman's body was found insider her Shaker Heights home earlier this week. A family member of Maria Valenzuela told 3News police found her dead inside her apartment when they arrived for a welfare check on Tuesday. "She was a young, hardworking lady," Valenzuela's uncle Ray Stovall said. "We didn't hear from her for a while and it forced us to go to the police."
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
3 teen boys surrender to Fairview Park police after alleged pursuit involving stolen vehicle
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Three teen boys – ages 14 to 16 – surrendered to Fairview Park police following an alleged incident involving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning. Police say it was around 4:55 a.m. when an officer on patrol “observed males dressed in black running...
2 arrested in connection to deadly fire in Warren
Warren Police have arrested two people connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.
Cleveland police, CMSD detail new safety collaboration with surveillance cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In January, Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced enhanced safety measures, granting Cleveland police access to district surveillance cameras. The announcement came days after 18-year-old CMSD student Pierre McCoy was tragically shot and killed at a bus stop outside John Adams College and Career...
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Crews Respond to Strasburg Area Fire
Strasburg fire crews and surrounding departments were dispatched to 7003 Winfield Strasburg Road late Tuesday night. The initial call came in at around 9:53 p.m. for a confirmed structure fire at a single-story dwelling with firefighters making an initial attack upon arrival. Strasburg Fire Chief Steven Laskey explains the fire...
