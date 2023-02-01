Read full article on original website
WTHR
Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
Man and dog dead, woman critically injured in south Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are on the scene of a double shooting Tuesday night on the far south side of Indianapolis. Officers responding to a report of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. found two people shot inside a home in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive, near Emerson Avenue and East Stop 11 Road.
Shooting leaves 1 dead on near northwest side Thursday morning
According to IMPD, shortly after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of W. 26th for a report of a person shot.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man shot, killed by Memphis police after allegedly shooting officer at library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 28-year-old Indianapolis man is dead after Memphis Police say he shot an officer at a library on Thursday. WRTV affiliate WTVF reports that investigators say a man was trespassing and told to leave a business. Authorities said about 30 minutes later, MPD officers were called...
Indy mother shot to death after answering door, found by 9-year-old daughter, per family
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Brittany Allen, 33, was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room. “She […]
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting
Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers...
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
wrtv.com
1 dead after being found shot in apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit, St. Vincent Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being found shot in an apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit and St. Vincent Hospital. According to police, a person was located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive with gunshot wounds after being called to the scene for a person shot just after 1 p.m.
IMPD arrests man in connection with gunfire targeting homes, cars
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man is under arrest, accused of a string of shootings in a near-west side neighborhood. Glass is still visible in the middle of South Mount Street, where police say cars and homes were damaged by gunfire during several days in January, most recently on Monday.
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Butler-Tarkington neighborhood home burglary caught on camera
IMPD is asking for your help identifying a suspect in connection with a recent string of burglaries in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had been there since...
