Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Suspect arrested for shooting into houses on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD reports say that on four different days in January, somebody fired shots into several houses on South Mount Street on the city's west side. The most recent shooting happened Monday morning. "I'm sitting here getting ready to watch "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and I hear 'pow,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after 2 found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two bodies were found on the city’s east side on Thursday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Officers reported finding two people who were confirmed dead at the scene. Police stated that […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead, woman hurt in south side Indy shooting

Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. Man dead, woman critically injured in shooting on Indy’s south side, dog shot in incident. CBS4 News at 6. IMPD booking decision cleared way for gunman to make bond before murder. AES customers...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained

DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
KOKOMO, IN

