Elmira, NY

Elmira College men’s and women’s hoops beat Medaille College

By Nick Ketter
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College basketball earned two impressive wins over Medaille College on Tuesday.

The Elmira College women’s basketball team earned a 56-55 win, while the men’s team beat Medaille 74-64 capping off a sweep for the Soaring Eagles at Speidel Gym.

The Soaring Eagles women’s team improved to (11-7) on the season following a last second victory over the Mavs. Neveah Winston turned in an impressive performance for the purple and gold, with a game high 15 points, in addition to 6 steals and 7 rebounds. Forward Desiree Roy scored 12 points and hit the eventual game winner with five seconds left in the contest. Laura Bogota netted 11 points for EC.

On the men’s side, Elmira College scored an impressive win over the Mavs to cap of the night at Speidel Gym. The Soaring Eagles earned their 4th win of the season following double-digit nights from three players. Riley Spencer had his second best scoring performance of the season with 20 points, going 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Spencer’s game-high scoring performance was joined with 18 points from Marc Anthony Artuz and 14 from Jacob Dylan.

Athens grad J.J. Babcock scored 9 points and 5 rebounds, while Newfield alumni Quintel Clements added 8 points and 5 boards of his own for EC.

Both Elmira College teams will return to action in Oneonta on Friday, when they take on Hartwick. Women’s hoops action begins at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow up at 7:30 p.m.

