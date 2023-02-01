Read full article on original website
KYTV
Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses his top priorities for future of Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - It has been a few weeks since Andrew Bailey was sworn in as Attorney General. He discussed his priorities for office. Fighting violent crime is at the top of Bailey’s list. ”I was a prosecutor, and I worked at a county office. So I...
KYTV
Missouri begins the marijuana dispensary approval process on Friday allowing sales to begin
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri’s emergency rules regarding recreational marijuana go into effect on Friday. According to the Missouri Department of Health, the Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving licenses on Friday. Nearly all of Missouri’s medical dispensaries requested to convert their license to comprehensive licenses, allowing for the sale of adult-use and medical.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
KYTV
FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
police1.com
Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
ktvo.com
Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
KYTV
Missouri state senators debate Parents Bill of Rights
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig filed a Parents Bill of Rights concerning our children’s education. “It deals with transparency, parents Bill of Rights, and there are some prohibitions on an activity that we don’t want taught in school,“ said Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law. Lawmakers voted 106-50 along party lines in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment. Republican...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction
The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
