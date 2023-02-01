ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Greene County, MO

KYTV

Missouri begins the marijuana dispensary approval process on Friday allowing sales to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri’s emergency rules regarding recreational marijuana go into effect on Friday. According to the Missouri Department of Health, the Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving licenses on Friday. Nearly all of Missouri’s medical dispensaries requested to convert their license to comprehensive licenses, allowing for the sale of adult-use and medical.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
newschannel20.com

Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas

MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
MAHOMET, IL
KYTV

FBI arrests Springfield, Mo., man for illegally possessing firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -A Springfield, Mo., man faces charges in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm. Timothy Zegar, 39, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday, Jan. 31, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Zegar, who was arrested on Wednesday, remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 6, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
police1.com

Ill. sheriff agrees to enforce 'all state and local laws,' including state's firearms ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face possible censure from the DuPage County Board after he agreed to enforce "all state and local laws" after a discussion which included talk about the state's new assault weapons ban with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, according to a joint statement from the three released Monday.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Police: Missouri man killed after pulling gun on officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwestern Missouri man was killed by police officers after allegedly pointing a handgun at them at a park. Springfield police were called Wednesday afternoon to Tom Watkins Park after reports of a man making suicidal statements. A police news release says officers were talking to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri state senators debate Parents Bill of Rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig filed a Parents Bill of Rights concerning our children’s education. “It deals with transparency, parents Bill of Rights, and there are some prohibitions on an activity that we don’t want taught in school,“ said Republican State Senator Andrew Koenig.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri House OKs raising bar for constitutional amendments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend Missouri’s constitution got initial approval from the state House on Wednesday, moving a top GOP priority closer to becoming law. Lawmakers voted 106-50 along party lines in favor of the proposed constitutional amendment. Republican...
MISSOURI STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Attorney General Requests MSBA Member School Adopt Resolution Regarding Human Sexuality Instruction

The Missouri Attorney General has sent a letter to the Missouri School Board Association Executive Director to urge their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri’s law on human sexuality instruction in public schools. Attorney General Andrew Bailey identified recent events involving the Columbia Public Schools...
MISSOURI STATE

