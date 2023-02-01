Read full article on original website
The Last of Us Part 1 PC launch pushed back to March 28
A PC port for The Last of Us Part 1 was rumoured well before Sony unveiled its PS5 version. It was confirmed shortly after and would be playable on March 3. It, like many other games announced recently, has now been delayed. Naughty Dog's official Twitter handle says The Last...
AMD executive says new drivers for Radeon RX 6000 series will be released in the next two weeks
While AMD's Adrenalin 22.12.2 driver (and the ones before it) addressed many issues faced by Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, it had nothing for last-gen GPUs. To make matters worse, there have been no RDNA 2 drivers for the past two months. Thankfully, that will change soon, as promised by none other than AMD's Frank Azor.
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 previewed with AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
Acer has refreshed its Nitro gaming laptop series with new 16-inch and 17-inch models, having showcased Intel Raptor Lake-HX versions of the latter last month at CES 2023. Built around the same angular and simple design in which the Nitro 17 Intel is available, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 also have RGB-backlit keyboards, large trackpads and dedicated number pads. Additionally, while Acer offers the pair with up to a 1440p and 165 Hz panel, base models ship with 1080p and 144 Hz options instead.
Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 previewed as lightweight laptops with 16:10 OLED and high refresh rate displays
Acer has introduced the Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16, a pair of lightweight laptops that are available with AMD Ryzen 7000 or Intel Raptor Lake series processors. Acer also offers both machines with 16:10 OLED displays that operate at 90 Hz or 120 Hz, depending on the model.
Razer Edge: Teardown video reveals new Android gaming handheld internals following release
Last week, Razer finally released the Edge, its first dedicated gaming handheld and its first Android-powered device since the Razer Phone 2. Currently, the Razer Edge is limited to the US, where it starts at $399.99 as a Wi-Fi-only model. While Razer has not confirmed a global launch date yet, PBKreviews has already disassembled the device in a recent video.
Steam Deck UI now available on Windows without workarounds courtesy of latest Steam Client Update
Valve has finally updated Big Picture Mode on Windows devices, a decade after releasing the television-friendly UI. To recap, Valve has been public beta testing a new Big Picture Mode UI since November 2022. As we discussed at the time, the new Big Picture Mode borrows heavily from the Steck Deck UI within SteamOS 3.
Deal | Meta Quest Pro receives US$400 and £200 price cut mere months after launch
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Deal. It appears that Meta has discounted the Quest Pro, a few months after launching its first in-house VR headset. To recap, the Quest Pro debuted in October for US$1,499.99, 3x the price of the Quest 2 with 256 GB of storage. Unsurprisingly, the Quest Pro is more technologically advanced than the Quest 2, with higher resolution displays, overhauled controllers and colour pass-through. The Quest Pro also supports eye and face tracking, unlike the Quest 2.
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX shows up on PassMark with a phenomenal generation-over-generation performance uplift
AMD, much like Intel, announced a long list of confusingly named laptop processors at CES 2023. They were spearheaded by the high-end Ryzen 9 7945HX, Ryzen 9 7845HX, and other HX-class processors, presumably as an answer to Intel's Raptor Lake-HX lineup. The penultimate Ryzen 9 7845HX has now been tested on PassMark (H/T Videocardz).
NVIDIA RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060 laptop GPU die shots get leaked along with increased prices
Some of this year’s top-of-the-line gaming laptops powered by Nvidia’s RTX 4090 mobile GPUs are already up for pre-order and prices seem at least US$600-700 higher compared to last gen models with an RTX 3080 Ti. Only a few more days before the review embargo lifts and we get to see if the price increase is justified. Meanwhile, Moore’s Law Is Dead just leaked die shots for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4050/4060 mobile chips, suggesting that price increases over the previous gen are to be expected of these two SKUs, as well.
AMD RX 7800 XT specs and performance leak alongside hardware details for RX 7700 XT and RX 7600/XT
After the release of the flagship RX 7900 XT/XTX, it is reasonable to expect that we’ll finally get to see mid-range and low-end RDNA 3 boards in the coming months. So, what can we expect from the upcoming AMD GPUs? This is exactly what Paul from RedGamingTech has attempted to answer as he has shared hardware specifications and performance estimates for the RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7600 XT, and RX 7600.
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Adobe Lightroom integration for professional image editing within Expert RAW app
Samsung has brought several camera upgrades to market with the Galaxy S23 series, which it launched on Wednesday. Arguably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the star of the show in this regard, with a 200 MP primary camera replacing the 108 MP equivalent in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung also upgraded the camera stack of its cheaper flagship smartphones, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus sharing the same new 12 MP front-facing camera.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Early GPU benchmarks show massive improvements between Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most powerful smartphones on the market, with Samsung and Qualcomm partnering to deliver a higher-clocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Early benchmarks suggest that the switch from Exynos to Snapdragon in Europe yields twice the GPU performance. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also able to outperform other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered handsets in the same benchmark.
