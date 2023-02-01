Read full article on original website
Let This Refurbished Apple iPad Air Help You Multitask, Now for $99.99
Enjoy the helpfulness of an Apple iPad Air with this refurbished model.
notebookcheck.net
LG announces availability and pricing for latest Gram 17 laptop with 144 Hz display and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
LG has announced pricing and availability for the Gram 17Z90R, the successor to last year's Gram 17Z90Q and the company's latest 17-inch laptop. Currently, LG is only offering the Gram 17 (2023) in the US; the company tends to take a few months before it brings laptops to other markets like the Eurozone and the UK. For reference, LG debuted the Gram 17 (2023) at CES 2023 alongside new 14-inch, 15-inch and 16-inch models.
notebookcheck.net
EarFun Air Pro 3 lay claim to a world first for TWS earbuds on launch
EarFun takes an unusual amount of stock in the Qualcomm branded features of the Air Pro 3's QCC 3071 chipset in underpinning the best attributes of the new TWS earbuds. For example, they are among the relative few on the market that list aptX Adaptive as a unique selling point.
Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)
I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)
The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.
EatingWell
The 12 Best Deals at Costco in February
Hello, Costco shoppers! Another month is upon us and that means a new crop of deals from Costco. I'm a regular Costco shopper, one of the ones that they approach in the checkout line to make sure I am an executive member, since I spend so much money there. I buy so many staples at Costco—staples like oils and nuts, all of my berries (fresh and frozen) and frozen dumplings and pizzas, too. Not only does Costco have good prices on most things they sell, the quality is great as well.
Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
torquenews.com
Model Y Long Range Wait Times Extend By 2 Months - Signaling Strong Demand
The Tesla Model Y long range sees its wait times increase by 2 months, signaling strong demand. The Tesla Model Y long range, Tesla's flagship vehicle, has seen its wait times increase by about 2 months and is pushed back to March-May, 2023 (from Feb.-March 2023). This signals strong demand for the best-selling EV SUV and signals that Tesla's price cuts are having the desired effect.
CNET
Best Buy Launches 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save Hundreds on Laptops, TVs and More
Best Buy just launched a surprise 24-hour flash sale with hundreds of dollars in savings across its tech and home categories. That means you can score deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners and more -- but only until the end of the day. Whether you want to bag a new TV to watch the Super Bowl on, continue your fitness regime throughout the rest of 2023 or finally get in on the air fryer craze, now's the time to do it.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price
Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
This MacBook Air M1 deal is the cheapest way to get a new MacBook right now
Grab a student laptop bargain as Best Buy slashes the price of the MacBook Air M1.
CNET
How to Clear Your Cache on iPhone (and Why You Should Do It)
Your iPhone is an amazing little pocket computer. It gives you access to the entire worldwide web on the go, letting you browse through page after page of information online at high speeds. But even the latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models might start to feel sluggish over time. A good habit to build up is regularly clearing the cache on your iPhone's browsers.
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Pad 2 pops up with Bluetooth 5.3 in a new leak
The theory that OPPO has a second-gen tablet in the works may be confirmed by the appearance of a device with this product's name in a new leak. This database listing might confirm that the Pad 2 will connect to Bluetooth using MediaTek silicon - however, the exact identity of its Dimensity-series SoC still remains somewhat of a mystery.
notebookcheck.net
Acer Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 previewed with AMD Ryzen 7000 APUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
Acer has refreshed its Nitro gaming laptop series with new 16-inch and 17-inch models, having showcased Intel Raptor Lake-HX versions of the latter last month at CES 2023. Built around the same angular and simple design in which the Nitro 17 Intel is available, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 also have RGB-backlit keyboards, large trackpads and dedicated number pads. Additionally, while Acer offers the pair with up to a 1440p and 165 Hz panel, base models ship with 1080p and 144 Hz options instead.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
moneysavingmom.com
Asics Gel-Quantum 90 3 Shoes only $39.95 shipped (Reg. $90!)
For a limited time, Asics has these Men’s and Women’s Gel-Quantum 90 3 shoes for only $39.95 when you use the promo code GELQ90 at checkout! Plus, shipping is free for members (free to join). These are regularly $90 and this is a great deal on this brand.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro Plus falls short in camera analysis despite 1-inch camera sensor
DxOMark has benchmarked the X90 Pro Plus, Vivo's flagship smartphone of 2023. To recap, Vivo equips the handset with a 50 MP and 1-inch primary camera, plus 50 MP telephoto (2x optical), 64 MP telephoto (3.5x optical) and 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensors. On the face of it, the X90 Pro Plus has a stronger camera hardware combination than any current flagship smartphone, Galaxy S23 Ultra included.
notebookcheck.net
Preliminary Ryzen 9 7940HS performance figure fails to impress as AMD's flagship "Phoenix" APU trails behind Core i9-12900H
AMD announced the “Phoneix” APU lineup at CES 2023. Comprising a Zen 4 Ryzen CPU and an RDNA 3 Radeon iGPU, the lineup includes the Ryzen 5 7640HS, the Ryzen 7 7840HS, and the Ryzen 9 7940HS. The Ryzen 9 7940HS is the most powerful of the trio with 8 cores, 16 threads, 40 MB of cache, a TDP envelope of 35-54 W, and a base and boost clock of 4 GHz and 5.2 GHz respectively. Additionally, the APU rocks a 12-CU Radeon 780M iGPU.
