1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
The Doctor Is Out! Dr. Phil's Net Worth In 2023
Find out how much Oprah Winfrey's favorite shrink is worth now that his show is winding down.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
ComicBook
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
After 21 years, ‘Dr. Phil’ McGraw to end his talk show’s daytime TV run
Daytime television psychologist “Dr. Phil” McGraw says he plans to end his talk show after 21 years in the coming months, but viewers haven’t seen the last of him. “Dr. Phil” was the most prominent spinoff from Oprah Winfrey’s show, which once dominated daytime TV. The Texan’s program debuted in September 2002 after he’d been featured as a regular guest on Winfrey’s.
Popculture
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
ETOnline.com
'Young and the Restless' Star Tracey E. Bregman Given Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Tracey E. Bregman has her Emmy Award back! On a recent episode of The Talk, the 59-year-old The Young and the Restless star was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed during the Woolsey fire in 2018. Bregman won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in...
Popculture
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
Collider
'Night Court' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC
NBC's Night Court, a rebooted sequel of the sitcom of the same name from the 80s and early 90s, has been renewed for a second season after only 3 weeks and four episodes since its debut on January 17, 2023. The series has drawn in very strong ratings for the...
The Cleaning Lady Renewed for Season 3 at Fox With New Co-Showrunner
The Cleaning Lady apparently has a lot more tidying up to do: Fox has renewed the drama for Season 3. Jeannine Renshaw (Good Girls, Grey’s Anatomy) will join the show as an executive producer and will share showrunner duties with EP Miranda Kwok, the network announced Wednesday. “After two heart-pounding seasons, we’re thrilled with how audiences have latched on to this incredible story,” Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming, Fox Entertainment, said via statement. “The cast, led by the incomparable Élodie Yung, along with our brilliant creative team and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have expertly crafted a highly compelling, emotionally-driven show...
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
‘Family Feud’ Renewed Through 2025-26 By Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury
Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has renewed hit game show Family Feud through the 2025-26 season, taking the Fremantle-produced show into its landmark 50th year on television. Leading station groups Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps and Tegna have signed multi-year renewals for the nationally syndicated ratings juggernaut, hosted by Steve Harvey. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story Debmar-Mercury Takes GSN's Leah Remini-Hosted 'People Puzzler' To Syndication Related Story Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A "Punk Move" Now in its fifth consecutive season as television’s No. 1 first-run syndicated show in women 25-54, Family Feud is posting a 1.5 rating season-to-date in the key...
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
Kathy Bates-Led ‘Matlock,’ ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff Starring Carrie Preston Among CBS Drama Pilot Orders
CBS has ordered pilots for a new iteration of “Matlock” starring Kathy Bates and a spinoff of “The Good Wife” starring Carrie Preston, Variety has learned. The new version of “Matlock,” which is inspired by the original series, hails from Jennie Snyder Urman, who will write and executive produce the pilot under her Sutton Street Productions banner. Bates will executive produce in addition to starring. Joanna Klein of Sutton Street will also executive produce along with Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Sutton Street is currently under an overall deal at CBS Studios, which will produce the pilot. The official...
‘The 1619 Project’: Oprah Winfrey could win yet another Emmy for producing Hulu’s docu-series
Did you know that Oprah Winfrey won so many Emmy Awards in the 1990s that she eventually withdrew herself from consideration so other people could prevail? It’s true. If you’re someone who’s been waiting to see the TV queen accept another award, you might be interested to know that she’s a producer on the new Hulu docu-series “The 1619 Project” and thus could be adding another Primetime Emmy to her mantel. All told, Winfrey took home nine Daytime Emmys in Best Talk Show and seven in Best Talk Show Host for “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” plus two more for the children’s...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and More in February 2023
Globe-trotting creep Joe Goldberg is taking his stalker act to London. Netflix's You returns for Season 4 (Part 1) on Feb. 9, kicking off a month of shows about murderers trying to reinvent themselves as professors who then get pulled into elaborate murder mysteries involving England's young elite. Just kidding! You is the only show like that, probably. FX's intense drama Snowfall and Netflix's treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks are also back this month, but February is kind of light overall. Enjoy the breather — March is going to be packed.
