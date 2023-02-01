Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Texans free agents: Which 49ers could follow DeMeco Ryans to Houston?
The Texans' new HC has several former players set to hit the market.
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Look: DeMeco Ryans' Message For J.J. Watt Is Going Viral
J.J. Watt has been vocal in his support of former Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans, who was introduced as the franchise's new head coach on Thursday. During his introductory press conference this afternoon, Ryans paid Watt a major compliment, saying that he wants his players to model themselves ...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job
The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
49ers Players Reportedly Take Same Side On Trey Lance, Brock Purdy Debate
With the 49ers announcing yesterday that Jimmy Garoppolo isn't expected to return next season, San Francisco will likely enter their 2023 campaign with two quarterbacks dueling for the starting job. The first, San Francisco's starter for the final eight games this season, will be Brock Purdy. ...
Former NFL Star Is Seeking A Reduced Prison Sentence
Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for a multitude of sex crimes against women. However, according to USA TODAY, Winslow has filed a petition in the state of California to have his sentence reduced due to a new state law implemented in 2022. The ...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
DeMeco Ryans Makes His Thoughts On Texans Quarterback Room Clear
The Houston Texans found their head coach in DeMeco Ryans. They'll now search for a new quarterback to lead a turnaround. Finding the right passer is paramount to Ryans' coaching success, but it's not the only issue the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator must address. Per KPRC 2 ...
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans
It sounded like the usual “guy from a small town makes it big” narrative, and you could argue that to be true, but it was more than that. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s Firebaugh, Calif. roots sprouted a time ago, and so did his exposure to professional sports. It was a situation with a former Read more... The post Josh Allen’s snub by MLB player impacted how he interacts with fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job
Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season. Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him. In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
Derek Carr takes another shot at Raiders by going full-blown Rob Lowe
Derek Carr goes full-blown Rob Lowe as a big fan of the NFL, and not of the Las Vegas Raiders. Nobody is a bigger fan of the NFL than Rob Lowe. Derek Carr may have been drafted by them nine years ago, but his days as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders are so over. He made it two more seasons with the Silver and Black than Parks and Recreation did on NBC. Even though Lowe literally changed the game beginning in Season 3, we all got tired of the Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope sappiness really fast.
New Details Emerge About Joe Mixon's Arrest Warrant
The NFL world was stunned Thursday afternoon by the news that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon. Mixon is facing a count of "aggravated menacing," per Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus. Now, new details are coming to light about the incident that ...
Look: 49ers Star Makes Decision On NFL Future
San Francisco 49ers fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding left tackle Trent Williams' playing status for next season. Williams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is 34 years old. He'll be 35 when the 49ers' 2023 campaign begins next fall. Last week, Williams openly discussed the ...
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
