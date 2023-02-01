Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Related
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend
(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
syracuse.com
National office supply store to close its last CNY location
Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
Downtown dining spot reopens with familiar face, a similar menu and some ‘tweaks’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jose Morales is ready. “Let’s go for it,” the new owner of the downtown Syracuse breakfast/lunch place formerly called Today’s Special said this week. “We are here for you.”. Morales opened the restaurant this week, about six weeks after Today’s Special closed....
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
The month of February is going to be getting much colder for New York state this upcoming weekend, as temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits by Friday. Those kind of temperatures are dangerous and is part of a cold front that is sweeping through the state just before the weekend.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Friday school closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday, school and business closings have started to come in. The Rochester City School District was the first in our area to announce Friday closures. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port needs a tug: Authority says it would help attract more ocean-going ships
OSWEGO — On his office desk at the Port of Oswego Authority, Executive Director William Scriber keeps a notepad with a daily to-do list. “I cross them off every day and carry over to the next day,” he said, adding that he was crossing off returning a reporter’s phone call.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mayor Barlow announces mural competition to further beautify east side community garden
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Thursday that the city of Oswego is looking for painters ages 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the east side community garden on Schuyler Street. “Last year, we worked...
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
Winter Weather Advisories, School Closings, Pet Advisories Feb. 2 – 4
OSWEGO COUNTY- Following is a list of National Weather Service advisories, updated Oswego County school closings/delays, and cold weather pet health tips. Please check for updated notices throughout the day:. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Wind Chill Advisory Warning:. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM...
‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
Old Man Winter Brings Arctic Blast to CNY With -35 Wind Chills
Old Man Winter will hit Central New York with an arctic blast of dangerously cold weather. Wind chills will be as low as 35 below zero. The good news is, it won't last long. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch from late Thursday night (2/2/23) through Saturday afternoon (2/4/23).
Gov. Hochul Wants Big Price Hikes For 2023 New York State Fair
The Great New York State Fair is one of the biggest events of the summer. People flood the State Fairground in Syracuse for weeks of fair food, rides, and, of course, the free concerts. But fairgoers in 2023 may find a big change when it comes time to buy their tickets.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow proposes $1 million paving plan for 2023
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year. Should the plan be approved by the Oswego Common Council, the total amount...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
syracuse.com
Closing of popular Syracuse Italian-American restaurant opens door for a Mediterranean one
Syracuse, N. Y. — Tony’s Family Restaurant, known for its breakfast-through-dinner menu featuring Italian and American dishes, will close for good on Friday (Feb. 3). On Tuesday (Feb. 7), a new restaurant opens in its space at 3004 Burnet Ave. It will be called Lavish Mediterranean, offering an array of cuisines, from Iranian (Persian) and Afghani to Indian and Chinese.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Announcement awaits for Dr. Mary Walker, U.S. Mint
TOWN OF OSWEGO — A local historian will hold a news conference Wednesday concerning Civil War surgeon and Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary Walker. Oswego Town Historian George DeMass declined to say what the news conference was specifically about, other than a cryptic reference to an announcement related to the U.S. Mint.
SUNY Oswego
Oswego community invited to ‘Celebrate Snow’ at Rice Creek’s family-friendly winter festival
SUNY Oswego's Rice Creek Field Station invites the public and members of the campus community to its free "Celebrate Snow" winter festival on Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 3 p.m. (with a severe weather date of Feb. 19). This year's festival will include indoor and outdoor family friendly activities...
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Wind Chill Warning for entire listening area Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. FRIDAY TO 1 P.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST...
Comments / 0