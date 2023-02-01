ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday school closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast Friday and Saturday, school and business closings have started to come in. The Rochester City School District was the first in our area to announce Friday closures. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured

With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Dangerously’ cold wind chills likely in Upstate NY; one spot could feel like 60 below

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The coldest temperatures in years, combined with strong wind gusts, could create dangerously low wind chills this weekend in Upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued wind chill alerts for most of New York. Wind chill values are expected to be well below zero Saturday morning across all of Upstate, and could plunge as low as 60 below in the Adirondacks.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Barlow proposes $1 million paving plan for 2023

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Wednesday announced the biggest paving plan in the history of the city of Oswego with over $1 million worth of city streets on the schedule to be paved this year. Should the plan be approved by the Oswego Common Council, the total amount...
OSWEGO, NY
syracuse.com

Closing of popular Syracuse Italian-American restaurant opens door for a Mediterranean one

Syracuse, N. Y. — Tony’s Family Restaurant, known for its breakfast-through-dinner menu featuring Italian and American dishes, will close for good on Friday (Feb. 3). On Tuesday (Feb. 7), a new restaurant opens in its space at 3004 Burnet Ave. It will be called Lavish Mediterranean, offering an array of cuisines, from Iranian (Persian) and Afghani to Indian and Chinese.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Announcement awaits for Dr. Mary Walker, U.S. Mint

TOWN OF OSWEGO — A local historian will hold a news conference Wednesday concerning Civil War surgeon and Medal of Honor recipient Dr. Mary Walker. Oswego Town Historian George DeMass declined to say what the news conference was specifically about, other than a cryptic reference to an announcement related to the U.S. Mint.
OSWEGO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy