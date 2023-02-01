On Tuesday, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness. It's the annual Point In Time Count. The annual count is comprised of sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. The count is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. Volunteers are hitting the streets in shifts throughout Tuesday. In Aurora, they went into the community in teams to speak directly with people experiencing homelessness to administer a survey to help identify needs....

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO