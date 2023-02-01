Read full article on original website
Report: Affordable housing a crisis in Colorado
(The Center Square) – Finding, purchasing and paying for housing in Colorado continues to be a crisis, according to the nonpartisan nonprofit Common Sense Institute. The organization published in-depth housing studies on Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction on Wednesday. The studies revealed purchasing a home is becoming increasingly difficult, paying an average mortgage takes a larger portion of income, and municipal permitting for new home construction lags behind population growth projections. ...
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
JeffCo moves forward with annual count of unhoused people despite subzero temps
Despite subzero temperatures throughout the state, Denver metro counties are preparing to conduct their annual point-in-time counts for unhoused people.
A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers
A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
Volunteers hit the streets to count those experiencing homelessness
On Tuesday, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness. It's the annual Point In Time Count. The annual count is comprised of sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. The count is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. Volunteers are hitting the streets in shifts throughout Tuesday. In Aurora, they went into the community in teams to speak directly with people experiencing homelessness to administer a survey to help identify needs....
USPS hiring hundreds of mail carriers as shortage disrupts service
In response to a major shortage of postal workers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is going all-in with an all-out hiring blitz in Colorado.
Denver survey to count unhoused people in the city
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual “Point-in-Time” survey got underway Tuesday morning.
EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces
The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
Six more weeks of winter in Colorado is a good bet. Except for spring of 2017
DENVER — Six more weeks of winter. That's what the famous rodent forecaster from Pennsylvania predicted on Thursday morning. Well, in Colorado it’s going to feel like an early spring after the three months we just went through. How accurate is that rodent anyway? He almost always predicts...
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
Migrants in El Paso describe decision to travel to Denver, other destinations
Thousands of migrants have made their way to Denver. For some, it's been a stop on the journey and others want to call Denver home in the future.
Refugee co-sponsorship group went from volunteers to family members in less than a year
DENVER — Grandmothers love showing off family photos, but the ones the grandmothers around a table in Denver pull up aren't of their grandkids. "So there's Elian and Jorlin," said Rita Rinner, pointing at her phone. "This is when I took Mayco and Elian to the Rapids game," said...
Denver Mayor Hancock's trip to North Africa to cost more than $100,000
DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia this week with a delegation of city and metro area leaders at a cost of more than $100,000. The trip, which comes at the tail end of Hancock's tenure as mayor, will help the city find new air service and economic development opportunities on the African continent, officials said.
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
Water main break creates large hole in Denver road
Denver Water crews are working a large water main break in the Hale neighborhood.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
The richest person in Denver is giving away millions
I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
Who leads the Denver mayoral money race now? New campaign finance data released
The City of Denver's release of $4.2 million in the latest Fair Election Fund disbursements Wednesday created a new leader in the money race among mayoral and city council candidates. The fund matched more than 11,000 donations of $50 or less to qualifying candidates totaling over $4.2 million. Those donations...
