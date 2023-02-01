ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Preventing pipes from freezing in cold temperatures

By Kristina D'Amours
CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Freezing temperatures are on the way, which can pose a risk to your home’s plumbing.

According to the Red Cross, keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes.

If you think your pipes are frozen, apply heat by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. You can also use a hair dryer to thaw it. Make sure to avoid using any kind of open flame to thaw your pipes.

